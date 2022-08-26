CALEXICO — Artistic conceptualizations of sisterhood, friendship, celebration of culture and migration are being sought for potential selection for the Rockwood Avenue Promenade asphalt art project.

Local artists, as well as former residents, are encouraged to submit their proposals for the opportunity to have their artwork adorn up to 4,500 square feet, or a quarter, of the roadway between First and Second streets.

The asphalt art project is being sponsored by the city with a $25,000 grant from the Bloomberg Philanthropies Asphalt Art Initiative.

Organizers of the project are asking artists to submit artwork that is based on positive concepts of the Imperial and Mexicali valleys’ border region.

“Bloomberg was very interested in what a border region is like and how we express that,” said Carmen Durazo, president of the nonprofit Calexico Arts Council, which is acting as a fiscal agent for the mural project.

The proposed promenade will close Rockwood Avenue to vehicular traffic between First and Second streets and install shaded benches, kiosks, and bicycle stations to help further entice patrons to the downtown area.

The Calexico asphalt art project is one of 16 that Bloomberg Philanthropies initially funded in June 2020. Calexico was selected out of more than 200 grant applicants and is the only selection from California and the Southwest border region, Durazo said.

The project, which has encountered multiple delays, also remains the only one to have yet to be completed. Part of the delay was related to attempts to have that portion of Rockwood Avenue repaved, which have since been abandoned by the city, Durazo said.

Now, the Arts Council is hoping to persuade the city to at least apply a coat of primer to the section of the roadway that will contain the mural, she said.

Aside from a $3,000 matching grant that the city is required to provide, Durazo said additional funds are also being sought to potentially apply an anti-graffiti protective coating on top of the mural once completed.

Painting of the artwork is scheduled to get underway the first weekend in December.

“Bloomberg said, ‘If you don’t get it done this year, you’re going to have to give the money back,’” Durazo said. “The good news is we’re finally going to do it.”

Submissions will be accepted between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 17-20 at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Ave.

Submissions should highlight the sisterhood that the region shares with its neighbor to the south of the border, and avoid any overt political, hateful, religious, or ideological imagery or depict any illegal activity.

“It’s supposed to be positive,” Durazo said.

Artists’ submissions will be reviewed by the Calexico Arts Council board. They will be displayed to the public and must be on cardboard measuring 24 inches by 36 inches and be accompanied by two pages of text that describe the artwork.

The exhibition of the submissions is scheduled for Nov. 1 at a yet to be determined location. During the event the selected artist will also be announced.

Following the selection process, the Arts Council will meet with the chosen artist to determine the estimated cost of materials.

Plans also call for community groups to be formed so that they can participate in the mural’s painting. Project organizers are hoping to form the community groups around commonalities, such as whether they are students, senior citizens or farmworkers.

“We want to clump them into groups so we have a little bit of everybody,” Durazo said.