FICU Celebrates its 80th Anniversary

EL CENTRO — This month, First Imperial Credit Union celebrates its 80th anniversary of serving the community of Imperial County. Since its establishment in 1942, FICU has expanded to four branches across the county and serves more than 20,000 members.

The milestone year for FICU has been marked by numerous campaigns aimed at community giving such as its 80 Acts of Kindness which seeks to thank the community for its loyal support through random acts of kindness and its continued Casual for a Cause program that allows employees to both dress casually and select local non-profits to be its benefactor, according to a press release.

“Our purpose is to not only give back to the community but to engage with our employees and members by instilling the importance of philanthropy and being actively involved in the areas we serve,” said Fidel Gonzalez, FICU President/CEO, in a press release. “What started as a credit union of 15 members more than 80 years ago has grown successfully because of the efforts of the Board, management team, and employees. Moreover, our members’ trust in us is strong because of our commitment to them and this community. We can make an impact on many lives as we exist because people need us for financial services — that is a powerful purpose and one that we intend to build upon for many years to come.”

First Imperial Credit Union | COURTESY PHOTO

To celebrate its birthday month, FICU had an anniversary celebration on Aug. 18 in collaboration with the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley, and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Calexico. Snow Cone Fridays, a free community event, was hosted at each branch with the last event slated for Aug. 26 at its Calexico branch. Lastly, various loan and certificate of deposit promotions were launched to add to the festivities.

In addition to a focus on community, this year has seen operational changes for the credit union. A reorganization of the credit union was made to better align member experience and technology, as well as expand card services.

“These changes are with the member experience in mind as we recognize that the banking space is evolving, and we need to continue to educate our members and the community about their financial options in a manner that is relevant to them,” said Gonzalez.