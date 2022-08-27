IMPERIAL — The Imperial High School football team led wire-to-wire en route to a 21-3 victory over West Hills High of Santee in the Tigers’ opening game of the season at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium here on Friday, Aug. 26.

Imperial senior Seth Shaw got the Tigers started with a 77-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown to go up 7-0 in the opening quarter. West Hills booted a field goal in the second quarter to make it 7-3 at halftime.

Shaw scored on a 9-yard run with four minutes to go in the third quarter to put the Tigers ahead 14-3, and made it a hat trick of touchdowns with a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to make the final score 21-3.

Both Imperial and West Hills compete in CIF-San Diego Section Division III.

The Tigers travel to Yuma for a 7 p.m. kickoff against Cibola High School on Friday, Sept. 2.

Spartans Down Point Loma, 30-14

EL CENTRO — Central Union High School shut out Point Loma High in the second half and broke open a close game, beating the Pointers, 30-14, at Cal Jones Field here on Friday, Aug. 26.

The Spartans (2-0 overall) led 16-14 at halftime and got two second-half scores to secure the victory.

Central entered the contest as the No. 4-ranked team in CIF-San Diego Section Division II, while Point Loma entered as the fourth-ranked squad in Division III. The Pointers were coming off a 48-10 victory over Santana High of Santee in their opening game of the season.

The Spartans beat Mt. Carmel High of San Diego, 48-20, in their opener.

Up next for Central is a return to Cal Jones Field as the Spartans host Palm Desert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.

Imperial High’s Seth Shaw prepares to runs the ball against West Hills High during their football game on Friday night, Aug. 26 at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial. | SERGIO BASTIDAS PHOTO

’Cats’ Comeback Falls Short

BRAWLEY — Brawley Union High’s football team was one play short of a miracle comeback against Valley Center at Warne Field here on Friday, Aug. 26, falling to the Jaguars 27-21.

Trailing 27-14 midway through the fourth quarter, the Wildcats (1-1 overall) got a 67-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Ethan Gutierrez to pull within 27-21.

Valley Center bled most of the clock down before being forced to punt with less than a minute left. The Wildcats blocked the punt attempt and returned the ball to the Jaguars’ 19-yard-line with 41 seconds left.

Sophomore Matthew Moreno carried the ball down to the Valley Center 12-yard-line and then Gutierrez rushed the ball to the 7-yard-line with five seconds left. On the final play of the game, Valley Center’s defense was able to sack Gutierrez as time expired.

Up next for the Wildcats is their third straight home game at Warne Field as they play host to University City High of San Diego at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.

Hornets Stung By Desert Mirage

THERMAL — The Calipatria High School football team fell for the second straight week, losing 38-7 against Desert Mirage here on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Hornets (0-2 overall) gave up 391 rushing yards to the Rams, who had three rushers top the 100-yard mark. Leo Felipe (118 yards), Jesus Rivas (113 yards) and Adrian Lopez (102 yards) did the bulk of the damage for Desert Mirage.

Calipatria has its home opener set for 7 p.m. on Thursday at Veterans Field when the Hornets host Army-Navy Academy of Carlsbad.

Palo Verde Takes Down Coachella Valley

THERMAL — The Palo Verde Valley High football team got back on track with a 35-7 victory over Coachella Valley here on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Yellowjackets (1-1 overall) suffered a 14-13 overtime loss to Calexico in the wild season opener that took two days and two stadiums to complete.

Palo Verde, the defending CIF-San Diego Section Division V champions, has moved up to Division IV and is hoping for a repeat championship with a majority of its roster back from 2021.

The Yellowjackets travel to Yuma for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Sept. 2, at Kofa High.