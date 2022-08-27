EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Sheriff’s Department held a ribbon cutting for its new Harold Carter Training Center, and its high-tech virtual reality training system, honoring the late sheriff and his dedication to improving his deputies’ skills.

Carter was a two-term sheriff-coroner and two-time El Centro police chief, who died at 78 years old following a lengthy battle with cancer last September.

Carter’s wife, Carolyn, along with many of their friends, family, former staff, and various other law enforcement officers were in attendance on Friday morning, Aug. 26, with Carolyn cutting the ribbon and receiving a plaque to commemorate the naming of the training center.

“This is really great … I’m extremely pleased to know that something is going to be named in honor of him,” Carolyn said.

Carter’s law enforcement career began in 1968 with the El Centro Police Department, where he served 30 years, eventually retiring in 1998 as chief of police.

Carolyn Carter (second to right) and her family (right) receive a plaque to commemorate the naming of the Harold Carter Training Center, named for Carolyn’s late husband, former Sheriff-Coroner Harold Carter, during the ribbon cutting on Friday, Aug. 26. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

He wasn’t done with his career, however, and in 1999 he was elected as Imperial County sheriff-coroner, where he served two terms. His final undersheriff was Sharon Housouer, who attended the ribbon cutting along with the family.

Housouer spoke fondly of Carter, having worked with him for her entire law enforcement career. She described him as kind, intelligent, and a good friend.

She said Carter was dedicated to his staff being the best of the best, insisting that the Sheriff’s Department and its deputies receive the best training available to them and instituted many of the trainings deputies still receive today.

“This man was a great law enforcement officer, a great friend, a great mentor, one of the smartest individuals I’ve ever met, and a great leader,” Housouer said.

Harold Carter’s former staff members, Ida Din (left) and former Undersheriff Sharon Housouer (right), reminisce together as Din tells the story of how when she was a new deputy, Carter trained her to handle a confrontation with someone perpetrating a crime, during the ribbon cutting for the Harold Carter Training Center on Friday, Aug. 26. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Carter’s continuing dedication to education and training reached beyond his law enforcement career; he taught criminal justice at both Imperial Valley College and San Diego State University for more than 20 years, retiring in May 2020.

Carter’s former staff member and 20-year golf partner, Ida Din, spoke as she demonstrated the new Virtual Reality De-Escalation Training Simulator, commenting on how when she was a new deputy, Carter had to train her to handle a confrontation with someone perpetrating a crime.

“I had all the training and he sent me to every school that there was … I know a lot of states, they don’t have training and that really makes a big difference in their departments,” Din said.

VR De-Escalation Training Simulator

The Virtual Reality De-Escalation Training Simulator system inside the Harold Carter Training Center is an immersive experience. Slipping on the VR helmet puts one into a beautiful lobby, with black and white marble floors and white columns. There are targets and dummies set up for target practice, a precursor to the real simulations.

The program is run on an InVeris Training Solutions system, which is advertised as having “an unmatched expertise in training technology to design and deliver cutting-edge training solutions that keep military, law enforcement and commercial range customers safe, prepared and ready to serve,” according to its their website.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Green, who ran demonstrations of the VR system during the ribbon cutting, explained that the VR system requires three different computers to operate, along with a Vive VR headset and multiple monitors so others can observe what the trainee is experiencing.

“It comes with a bunch of preset scenarios that we could do plus to customize once, and every scenario has multiple different ways that it can go depending on how the deputy reacts, or whoever might be using the system,” Green said.

Imperial County sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Green explains the Virtual Reality De-Escalation Training Simulator during the ribbon cutting for the Harold Carter Training Center on Friday, Aug. 26. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The system was one of 81 systems given to counties at no cost by the state. The systems went to counties that had the need for more training but could also use the equipment to train other agencies in their area.

For the first six months or so, the Sheriff’s Department will focus on training its own deputies and gaining experience with the system, Green said, and then will begin to offer the training to other agencies, such as the city police departments.

Green touted the VR system’s ability to keep law enforcement ready in both everyday situations and in unusual situations, saying the system will help supervisors monitor officers’ interactions in everyday situations to help avoid complacency.

“It’s able to put deputies in situations that they’re not going to run through every day … so that in that rare case that we get that call, they aren’t going to say, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ They will have the training to know what they should do,” Green said.