HOLTVILLE — After an opening-game victory that saw the Holtville High School football team not attempt a pass, it was the Vikings’ passing game that led the way to a second-week win.

Holtville junior quarterback Bryce Buscaglia completed his final five passes, including three for touchdowns, to lead the Vikings to a 41-30 victory over CETYS of Tijuana at Birger Field here on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The Vikings (2-0 overall) ran the ball 38 times and attempted no passes in a 53-13 win over Southwest in the opener on Aug. 19.

Holtville tried one pass in the first half but was forced to throw the ball more in the second half as the Zorros stacked the line of scrimmage. Buscaglia finished the game 5-for-7 passing with 179 yards and three touchdowns.

“They were putting 7, 8, 9 guys within a yard of the line of scrimmage and there was no place to run,” said Jason Turner, Holtville’s sixth-year head coach. “We worked on the pass a lot at practice this week and the guys were wondering why after the success we had last week with the running game. Well, this is why.”

Holtville High School senior receiver Bently Rothfleisch makes a catch that would lead to a Vikings’ touchdown during a nonleague game against CETYS of Tijuana at Birger Field in Holtville on Saturday, Aug. 27. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Holtville High School sophomore running back Hector Sanchez carries the ball during the Vikings’ nonleague victory over CETYS of Tijuana at Birger Field in Holtville on Saturday, Aug. 27. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Leading 20-12 at halftime, the Zorros stuffed the Vikings’ first two possessions of the second half. CETYS narrowed the margin to 20-18 with 8:50 left in the third quarter when quarterback Miguel Fontes scored on a 24-yard run.

The Zorros grabbed the lead at 24-20 with 2:33 left in the third quarter when they finished a eight-play, 71-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown run.

“We had to make some adjustments on defense especially with our blitz packages and our coverage,” said junior middle linebacker Fermin Velarde. “We were able to adjust some things and stop them in the fourth quarter when we needed it.”

Trailing, Buscaglia was able to complete a pass to senior Chad Goodsell who raced 88 yards for a touchdown. Bryan Padilla booted the extra point to put Holtville back on top 27-24 with 1:14 left in the third quarter.

CETYS would respond with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Fontes to David Osuna on the second play of the fourth quarter to give the Zorros a 30-27 lead.

“The way they were stopping our running game, we had to pass to win the game,” said senior running back Zephan Duarte, who finished with 97 yards rushing and 19 yards receiving. “I think we kind of took them lightly and it hurt us in the first half.”

Down 30-27 in the fourth quarter, Duarte and the Vikings went on an eight-play, 57-yard drive that saw the senior catch two passes, including a five-yard touchdown reception with 7:16 left in the game to put Holtville back on top. Padilla kicked the extra point and the Vikings were up 34-30.

After forcing a CETYS punt on the next possession, the Vikings put the game away with a 47-yard touchdown pass from Buscaglia to senior Bently Rothfleisch with 4:15 left in the game. Again, Padilla kicked the extra point and Holtville led 41-30.

“Defensively I don’t think we played a great game but we did force punts on their final two possessions that allowed us to secure the win,” Turner said. “CETYS is a good team and they made adjustments and they played a clean game. They put us in uncomfortable situations that we had to learn and grow from.”

The first half saw CETYS lead 6-0 after one quarter but the Vikings got touchdown runs from sophomore Hector Sanchez (9 yards), junior Griffin Garcia (47 yards) and Duarte (58 yards) to build a 20-12 halftime advantage.

Up next for Holtville is a 7 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 3, as the Vikings host CETYS of Ensenada.