SANTEE — Holtville High School junior Lillian Strahm finished third in the junior race at the 27-team Wolf Pack Invitational cross country meet at West Hills High here on Friday, Aug. 26.

Strahm was the top finisher for the Vikings as the girls ran a 1.5-mile course while the boys completed a 2.1-mile trek. She was also the top placer among teams from the Imperial Valley, that included Holtville, Calexico and Imperial.

Strahm finished her race in 9 minutes, 53.3 seconds, behind winner Brooke Gibson from High Tech High North County (9:34.1) and second-place Diana Loredo of Southwest San Diego (9:48.1). Arely Ortega from Imperial finished eighth with a time of 10 minutes, 21.5 seconds.

Holtville High School junior Lillian Strahm displays her medal for finishing third-place in the junior girls’ race at the Wolf Pack Invitational at West Hills High in Santee on Friday, Aug. 26. | PHOTO COURTESY OF HOLTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

“Lily is always going to battle and compete and give you a strong effort,” said C.J. Johnston, Holtville’s athletic director and cross country first-year coach. “I thought all the kids did well. For some of them it was their first ever meet so it was good to get those nerves out of the way.”

In the sophomore race, the Vikings’ Ashley Reyna finished 15th (11:05.2), followed by teammates Angelina Rios in 26th (11:32.6), Clara Strahm in 54th (13:12.5) and Azul Mercado in 68th (13:52.5).

In the girls’ freshman race, Holtville’s Antuan Roa finished 38th (10:16.3) followed by teammate Dalilah Amezquita in 77th (19:35.3).

The Vikings’ top finisher in the 2.1-mile boys’ races was in the senior division where Diego Rios placed 47th (13:02.9), followed by Saul Banda-Donato in 52nd (13:27.9) and Joshua Enriquez in 74th (15:58.6).

In the junior race, Holtville’s Ruben Jimenez finished 58th (13:00.2), followed by Brady Walker in 80th (14:05.2), John Chambers in 95th (14:47.3) and Seth Iten in 96th (14:49.0).

For the sophomores, Dion Johnston took 61st (13:21.5) and Fernando Rivera Salgado took 93rd (15:04.5).

Other top-10 finishers from the Imperial Valley included Imperial freshman Mirella Barron (10:06.5) who took fourth in the freshman girls’ race, and Tigers’ freshman Derek Correa (9:14.0) who finished eighth in the freshman boys’ event.

Up next for the Vikings is a trip to Canyon Crest Academy in San Diego on Saturday, Sept. 3, for the Fleet Feet Cross Country Invitational.