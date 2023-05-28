Calexico Summer 2023 Recreation & Cultural Arts brochure out now

CALEXICO – Cool fun’s on tap in Calexico this summer and the Calexico Recreation Department has it all in one colorful brochure.

There are a wide variety of classes and programs for children, adults and seniors. Registrations will be on a first-come first-served basis. Seniors Day registration begins Tuesday, May 30, and for the general public on Wednesday, May 31.

Registration secures a spot in the classes or programs. Calexico Rec cautions that spaces fill up quickly. For more information contact the Calexico Recreation Department at (760) 768-2176 or 760 357-5575, or visit www.calexicorecreation.org.

The brochure can also be accessed and downloaded online at https://calexicorecreation.org/announcing-summer-program-registration-days.