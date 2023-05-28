Meth, Fentanyl & loaded firearm seized from truck driver near I-8

EL CENTRO – The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) reports in a May 27 news release that on Thursday, May 25, at approximately 6:19 pm, ECPD officers conducted a traffic stop on a burgundy-colored Volvo semi-truck hauling a white cargo trailer near Interstate 8 (I-8) to the west of Imperial Avenue.

The semi-truck driver was identified as Ameen Kahlla, 37, Corona, CA. A drug detection canine assisted during the traffic stop, resulting in officers locating a combined total of approximately 260 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl. The fentanyl was in the form of counterfeit Oxycodone pills. The officers also reported finding a loaded 9mm firearm.

Kahlla was arrested on multiple charges, including the transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and possession of a loaded firearm. Kahlla was subsequently booked into the Imperial County Jail.

The ECPD release advised that, because Imperial Valley is a drug transit hub, “proactive police work is one of the many ways we combat the endless war on drugs.”

