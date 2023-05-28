SOFTBALL: Holtville claims second CIF Championship in three years Strahm throws a complete game, offense supports her with 7-1 victory

SAN DIEGO – After losing last year’s CIF-San Diego Section Division III championship, the Holtville High School softball team was in the same position this year and one division higher.

“That has kind of been on my mind since last year really,” said Vikings senior starting pitcher Kalli Strahm. “Just knowing what it’s like to lose, to come so close and fall a little bit short, I knew coming into this season that I didn’t want to feel that again.”

Strahm made sure it was not going to be the same result as 12 months ago.

On Friday afternoon, May 26, at the SDSU Softball Stadium, the No. 3 Vikings faced the No. 1 Santana Sultans of Santee, who lost their opening round game in the CIF-SDS Division II playoffs and worked their way into the championship game playing a total of five games.

On the other hand, Holtville won all three of its games, including taking down No. 7 Academy of Our Lady of Peace 7-2 on Tuesday, May 23, to advance to the championship game.

Pitching and offense worked together to give the Vikings a 7-1 victory to hoist their second CIF Championship in three years.

“Just feels great. Not only is it a CIF Championship, but it is a CIF Division Two championship,” Vikings sixth-year head coach Melissa Snyder said. “These girls work so hard and they’re so deserving. I’m just so happy to be here for them to come out on top.”

Strahm went the distance, throwing a complete game, while allowing one earned run and scattering five hits with four strikeouts.

Snyder said the confidence from her ace was present as she pounded the zone while going 2-for-4 with two RBI at the plate.

“Kallie is phenomenal physically, mentally and emotionally,” Snyder said. “She does a lot for us. There’s not a whole lot that gets to her. She’s always solid. You always know what you’re going to get out of her and that’s your best bet every single day, every single pitch. I just can’t be any more proud of that girl and I’m so proud of her and who she is.”

Senior pitcher Kalli Strahm delivers a pitch during Holtville’s 7-1 CIF-San Diego Section Division II Championship game at The SDSU Softball Stadium on May 26, 2023. | PHOTO BY BREVEN HONDA

Offensively, Strahm was right in the middle of all three scoring innings, being able to execute both in the circle and the box.

Vikings sophomore Addison Clunn worked a nine-pitch at-bat for a walk to lead off the third. After senior shortstop Kamryn Walker walked and Strahm hit a line drive up the middle that was knocked down by Sultans senior pitcher Gracie Johnston it set up a two- out bases loaded situation for junior catcher Kaitlyn Havens.

Havens took a ball outside for a walk, scoring Clunn for the game’s first run. Snyder said Clunn’s plate appearance was critical in order to eventually come around and score.

“We’ve talked about staying patient; we’ve talked about hitting your pitch, and that’s exactly what she did,” Snyder said. “She fell back, 0-2, 1-2, but she worked her way back one at a time and that was huge for us as we got to score some runs there.”

In the following inning, Holtville started to break the game open with a four-run fourth inning and gave Strahm more breathing room before heading out to the circle.

Freshman outfielder McKenzie Price led off with a walk on four pitches and Clunn was hit by a pitch leading to Santana changing pitchers. Walker, who went 2-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a stolen base in the leadoff spot, ripped a single up the middle, scoring Price.

Moments later, Johnston provided the big hit with a two-run triple to right center to increase the lead to 4-0. During the play, Sultans sophomore center fielder McKenna Miller had a beat on the ball with a full extension dive, but could not complete the catch.

Strahm then came up and blooped a single through the right side to drive in Johnston to cap off the four-run inning.

Strahm said adding on in the fourth gave her the opportunity to relax but remain focused on getting outs.

“It’s a huge relief. I know that I still have a job to do on the mound, but it takes a lot of pressure off me,” Strahm said.

Despite allowing the first two runners to get on in the fifth, Strahm was able to finish the inning with two strikeouts and a fielder’s choice to keep the momentum from shifting to Santana (21-9-1, 4-4 Grossmont Hills League).

Holtville (23-5, 8-1 IVL) put the game out of reach in the sixth with a sacrifice fly by Strahm and an RBI groundout from Havens.

This championship is the first time within the last three years that Holtville won both an Imperial Valley League title and a CIF Championship. The Vikings did not claim the IVL Crown but won the CIF-SDS Division IV Championship in 2021. Last year, they won the IVL, but lost in the CIF-SDS Division III title game.

Now Strahm and her teammates will find out on Sunday, May 28, who they will play in the CIF Regional Championship opener, slated for Tuesday,May 30.

Snyder said her team has to continue focusing on the now rather than the future. “I think it’s important that we stay in the present and just work one game at a time,” Snyder said. “When we know our opponent, we’ll prep for that, and we’ll just keep rolling like we are now.”