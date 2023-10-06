IMPERIAL — As National 4-H Week is celebrated in communities throughout the country, Imperial City Council and Southwest Valley 4-H Club gave the public a bit of a glimpse into what the organization means to a community.

During the council meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 4, Mayor Katie Burnworth, a former 4-H kid herself with her own children in the organization, read from a proclamation by the city declaring Oct. 1 through 7 National 4-H Week for Imperial.

Logan Mistriel, historian and reporter for Southwest Valley 4-H Club, goes before the Imperial City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 4, to speak about what 4-H means. | SCREEN CAPTURE

The young man who perhaps stole the show, however, was Southwest Valley 4-H Club Historian and Reporter Logan Mistriel, who proudly represented his club as he explained away common misconceptions and defined what it means to be in 4-H.

“Most people think of 4-H as the animal group; however, there is so much more to 4-H,” Logan said from the public comment dias, in front of the City Council. “4-H is based on the foundation of the four H’s — head, heart, hands and health.

“Head is for clear thinking; one of the main focuses of 4-H is education. The second is heart; to greater loyalty. This focuses on caring for others,” Logan continued. “The third H is hands; to greater service. This teaches the importance of giving back to your community. The final H is health; to better living. This signifies the need to care for one’s self in order to care for others.”

Logan added that 4-H holds many events throughout the year that allow the club to exemplify that motto, such as annual barbecue, clover sale, camp, Presentation Day, Judging Day and the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta.

After thanking Logan for a job well done, Mayor Burnworth commented on her time in 4-H.

“It’s crazy the leadership skills that still apply in your adult life. I remember the first time I got asked to run a council meeting, and they asked, ‘Do you need a script?’ I was like, ‘No, I was in 4-H. I know how to read an agenda,’” Burnworth laughed.

These junior chefs and members of Southwest Valley 4-H Club pose for a photo in December 2022. This was among the photos used during a Southwest Valley 4-H Club presentation at the Imperial City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 4, when the council issued a proclamation declaring this National 4-H Week from Oct. 1 through 7. | PHOTO COURTESY OF SOUTHWEST VALLEY 4-H CLUB

Council Moves Forward on Entrance Monuments

More of a suggestion than a hard decision, the City Council gave direction to its staff to move forward with efforts to develop sizable entrance monuments for the southern and northern access points on Highway 86.

Clearly, the discussion would center around aesthetics as the council had six choices, or directions they were asked to suggest on monuments that had variations in height and width, but the consistent talk concerned “branding.”

Some of the illustrations presented to the council incorporated the circular “seal” of the city and others used the script-like “Imperial,” known as “mosaic” from when a number of downtown makeover projects were being done in that artistic style.

The sixth and final rendering — and the one chosen — of the choices presented to the Imperial City Council. | IMAGE COURTESY OF CITY OF IMPERIAL

After saying he preferred rendering No. 6 among the choices — the only choice a council member chose during the discussion — Mayor Pro Tem Robert Amparano said, “We’ve got to have some consistency in our branding.”

He brought up the classic seal vs. the mosaic emblem for the first time, setting off a discussion about that specific issue.

City Council member Ida Obeso-Martinez asked whether there is any official branding. There didn’t appear to be an answer, but Public Service Director Jackie Loper did provide insight.

Loper said the seal was created under City Manager Vince Long, which predated the creation of the mosaic style commissioned under former City Manager Marlene Best, which was intended for marketing purposes.

Those who voiced opinions seemed to agree the mosaic style should remain on the entrance monuments, with Mayor Burnworth asking that staff ensure the seal remains for official documents.

In terms of other monument aesthetics, Burnworth asked that Parks and Recreation coat the monuments with the same thing its staff is using around town presently, which allows graffiti to wash off more easily.

And Obeso wants the city to go with a desert-scape around the monuments to minimize damage that can be done from vandals.

Earlier in the discussion and perhaps a fitting ending, Mayor Pro Tem Amparano said, “I was asked, ‘Does it have to be that big?’ Absolutely. We’re Imperial. We’re the little town, with a big heart.”

A rendering of the Imperial City Council’s preferred entrance monument choice on top of Highway 86 near the southern city limits helps to imagine what it might look like. | CITY OF IMPERIAL AND GOOGLE IMAGES

Agreement Approved Between Police and WomanHaven

The City Council approved an operational agreement between the Imperial Police Department and WomanHaven: Center for Family Solutions. Imperial police Capt. Max Sheffield explained what the agreement entails.

“It’s a collaboration with the intent to provide essential services to specific crime victims within the city of Imperial,” Sheffield said. “In turn, they will provide training as needed to our officers and us, and provide pamphlets and handouts.”

No one from WomanHaven spoke during the meeting; the issue was quickly passed, 4-0. Council member Stacy Mendoza was absent from the meeting.