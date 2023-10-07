Southwest Grad, Berkeley Junior Wins Governor’s Appointment

SACRAMENTO — El Centro resident Anahi-Marcella Sandoval Araiza, a 2021 graduate of Southwest High School, was appointed to the California Student Aid Commission by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday, Oct. 6.

Araiza is currently a junior at the University of California, Berkeley, majoring in international/global studies. She has been a student researcher for the Human Rights Center at the UC Berkeley School of Law and a Honduras Program Intern for the Witness for Peace Solidarity Collective since 2023.

Araiza has been a travel and events assistant for Berkeley Event Services and a Student Fellow for the Latinx Research Center since 2022. Araiza was also Financial Aid Advocacy Officer for the University of California Student Association and Chair of the Association’s Fund the University of California Campaign from 2022 to 2023.

Araiza was a food service worker for Cal Dining from 2021 to 2022. She is a member of the Associated Students of the University of California, where she serves as senior adviser on Financial Aid and Human Rights.

The California Student Aid Commission is the agency principally responsible for administering financial aid programs for students attending California’s public and private universities, colleges, and vocational schools. The commission also serves as a resource for policymakers and the public on college affordability and financing issues and advocates for policy changes to eliminate cost as a barrier to pursuing a higher education.

The 15-member commission includes 11 commissioners appointed by the Governor representing five members from the various higher education segments — three members from the general public, two student members and one member from the secondary schools. Two commissioners are appointed by the Speaker of the Assembly representing the general public and two commissioners are appointed by the Senate Rules Committee representing the general public.

Araiza’s position is pending Senate confirmation, according to the Governor’s office, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Araiza is a Democrat.

While at Southwest High School, Araiza was a member of the Southwest Orchestra, was the Associated Student Body representative to the Central Union High School District board, senior class president, on the varsity tennis team and was an Advanced Placement scholar.