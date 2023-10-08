El Centro Kicks Off Fire Prevention Week with Open House

EL CENTRO — In keeping with the start of National Fire Prevention Week on Sunday, Oct. 8, the El Centro Fire Department opened its Fire Station No. 3 to the public to provide fire-safety awareness while fostering a strong community bond.

Children and their parents saw first-hand the training firefighters undergo while learning about the equipment they use during the department’s open house in the northwest part of town on Saturday, Oct. 7, according to a city of El Centro press release.

“Our open house continues to grow and provides a great atmosphere for families to enjoy a wonderful day of activities and fire safety,” El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh said in the press release. “We are so thankful for our residents who continue to make this event successful.”

El Centro Mayor Pro Tem Sylvia Marroquin (from left), El Centro Fire Chief Joseph Bernal and City Council member Sonia Carter stand outside the bay doors of Fire Station No. 3 during El Centro Fire Department’s open house on Saturday, Oct. 7. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO

The open house kicks off National Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14.

Saturday’s event included vehicle displays from El Centro’s fire and police departments, American Medical Response ambulances, and REACH and Mercy Air helicopters. There was a “Safety City,” which informs pedestrians and bicyclists about staying safe while out around town. Firefighters also demonstrated using the “jaws of life” rescue tool on a simulated rescue operation successfully cutting the roof and doors off of the vehicle.

“Our firefighters are grateful for the community coming to our event and seeing what it’s like to be a firefighter,” El Centro Fire Chief Joseph Bernal said in the release. “We hope this inspires children to serve their community as firefighters in the future.”

Other National Fire Prevention Week Activities

Calexico Fire Department will make a presentation on fire prevention at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, at Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico.

Brawley Fire Department will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Fire Station No. 2, 1505 Jones St., Brawley

(Other open houses and presentations will be added as we become aware of them.)