Quechan Elder Urges Solidarity in Face of Mining Efforts

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Imagine Jerusalem burning. Imagine Mecca, Bethlehem — any of these cities important to the history and faith of their respective religions — being destroyed, disrespectfully invaded, and irrevocably altered for the sake of exploration, extraction, and mining.

Though these are far-fetched and horrific developments to the imagination, 83-year-old Preston Arrow-Weed — the Quechan tribal elder, cultural bearer, singer of the old songs, as well as author, actor and playwright — today paints a similarly bleak picture regarding the threats being made to his holy place of worship.

This place is located here in the desert outskirts of Imperial County and in the neighboring Yuma County.

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (SMP Gold) is a company based out of British Columbia, Canada, which for years now has been attempting to mine for gold within these Imperial County areas, specifically the Cargo Muchacho and Indian Pass regions, in a project of mineral exploration for the purposes of extracting gold that they are calling the Oro Cruz Project.

“We firmly believe that Oro Cruz has exploration potential for more than a million ounces,” states SMP Gold’s project mission on its website. “We’ll explore the property using modern geological theory and high tech methods of exploration, and see what we can do.”

The Cargo Muchacho Mountains in eastern Imperial County, where the abandoned Tumco mines reside, are where SMP Gold plans to start mining operations once again. This is considered sacred land to the Quechan and lies near Indian Pass. | PHOTO COURTESY OF FARON OWL

For millennia, the Indian Pass area in eastern Imperial County, where SMP Gold plans to drill and disturb the habitat, has held religious and historical significance for the Quechan Tribe. The area contains sleeping circles, geoglyphs and pottery shards left behind by the tribe’s ancestors, to name some artifacts.

For Dale Wallster, chief executive officer, president, and director of SMP Gold, however, the area spells little more than an opportunity to find wealth: “If successful,” according to a quote attributed to him on the SMP website, “this would be the ‘cherry on top’ for us.”

To the Quechan, however, every mountain and every living being in the desert, including humans, is important to advocate for despite the “cherries on top” the region might promise.

“Scientists would find one artifact buried in the desert and then take it and study it,” Arrow-Weed said during an interview with the Calexico Chronicle on Thursday, Oct. 5 in Yuma, explaining the long history of this region that his people carry. “But they never thought of how they’d probably find another one a couple of feet away. There were families here. There has been a community here for thousands of years.”

In recent weeks, members of the Quechan tribe showed up in opposition to the Oro Cruz Project at the Imperial County Planning Commission meeting of Sept. 13, where a public hearing was scheduled to consider a reclamation plan for SMP’s project. This came on the heels of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s approval of Oro Cruz on Sept. 1.

For now, any movement at the county level has been paused until December, according to Quechan representatives, after the Board of Supervisors pulled the reclamation plan issue from the Planning Commission agenda in the hopes that the Bureau of Land Management and the Quechan tribe can come together during this period.

Quechan tribal elder Preston Arrow-Weed (right) visits the Cargo Muchacho Mountain near Indian Pass, considered sacred land to the Quechan. | PHOTO COURTESY OF FARON OWL

Arrow-Weed, meanwhile, felt the need to say that the history he advocates for is not just his but that of all living things in the desert. “All the creatures you see out there are creatures mentioned in the Quechan story of creation,” he continued. “I am many things, but I am also a lawyer. I advocate for the little creatures of the desert, because they don’t have money to hire anyone else, so I work for them pro-bono.”

Although stated between laughs and in seemingly good spirits, Arrow-Weed imparts this information as an ecological warning and an allusion to the irrevocable change that is being made to an ecosystem that has been inhabited by his tribe and by current wildlife for thousands of years. Among some of the creatures Arrow-Weed named while explaining this myth of creation were the bighorn sheep and the mule deer, both which respectively donated their horns and tail to the great cremation pyre that birthed all life and knowledge around these regions. “They are named there,” Arrow-Weed insists. “They have history here.”

The bighorn sheep and mule deer are among two of the threatened desert species that roam around Indian Pass. SMP Gold’s proposed mineral exploration and eventual gold extraction would occur within the federally designated Picacho Area of Critical Environmental Concern. The Picacho ACEC serves as a critical habitat for the desert tortoise and a movement corridor for wildlife species, including bighorn sheep and mule deer.

During the conversation, Arrow-Weed looked toward a bleak future where these species would finally be wiped out, paired with other environmental concerns posed by the invasive drilling around the already-scarred mountains (as the area has already been historically used for gold mining in prior decades), chemical usage to treat gold (which includes cyanide), and the thousands of gallons of water that would need to be transported to the site everyday for the mineral exploration. “No one is thinking,” he reflected. “People are just rushing to get money.”

Arrow-Weed sees economic gain as the primary blinder in the eyes of these environmentally destructive companies rushing ahead with potentially harmful projects for the sake of wealth, but he also notes this blinder in the eyes of our communities.

“I think even people in my tribe are angry at me,” Arrow-Weed noted. “They are mad at me because they think this project will bring money and opportunity to us. Some even say I’m trying to stop progress. I’m not trying to stop progress! I’m trying to save this valley. Without this valley, there can be no progress. They don’t think beyond the money.”

Arrow-Weed, having recognized the environmental risks being posed to the sacred land of his people, also sees this as a desecration of history, for the very land carries the history of creation within his faith. “All the knowledge of the world is in these mountains,” he emphasized, highlighting the Quechan myth of creation once more. Although a message of spiritual faith, his concern carries over to the real-life risk that so much detachment to environmental risks poses for people seeking monetary gain.

Members of the Quechan tribe are ready to embark on a Spirit Run in honor of the sacred lands threatened by a gold mining project in the Cargo Muchacho Mountains in eastern Imperial County. | PHOTO COURTESY OF FARON OWL

It is Arrow-Weed’s conviction that just as money is desecrating our environment’s land and water for the sake of gain, it is also desecrating the consciousness and minds of people desperate for upward mobility within our disinvested counties. He sees this as an extension of environmental degradation, since it is the minds and convictions of people that protect our natural habitat. Posing the mining efforts as a monetary discussion strips away the much needed dialogue as to what that money will entail in the long-run for this region. Arrow-Weed also points to how this pursuit in search of gold is pointless and adds nothing to the environment except more stolen wealth.

Earthworks, an organization supporting communities opposing fossil fuels and dirty mining, which is also currently supporting the Quechan’s efforts, echoes this point in its “No Dirty Gold” campaign launch from 2004. Though gold needs are often quoted as essential for the fabrication of life-essential products, Earthworks here notes that the vast majority of the world’s gold extraction is for superficial adornments. “Gold mining is being targeted as an industry ripe for reform through consumer pressure because of the extensively documented human and environmental costs of gold mining,” its campaign launch states. “Most gold is not used for essential services; 80 percent is used to make jewelry.”

Arrow-Weed, referring to these as “greenwashing efforts,” notes that community and environmental needs are often quoted only to facilitate companies’ monetary gain and eventual extraction, aggrandizing the environmental benefits while diminishing negative impacts. “It’s like what’s going on with lithium,” he noted, referring to similar extraction efforts (this time for lithium) currently developing near the Salton Sea region, which are similarly posed as a necessary step for progress. “Everybody wants money,” he said, noting the imbalance between this and the people who seek environmental protection.

On a previous opinion piece for The Desert Sun on the current lithium extraction efforts, Arrow-Weed wrote, “We must learn from the past. What good is it to replace dirty oil with dirty mining? The toxic cycle will continue. Indigenous communities will continue to be sacrificed for the ‘greater good.’ The companies promise jobs and minimal environmental impact, but we’ve heard those promises before. We need free, prior and informed consent before any type of extraction goes ahead.”

A Quechan Spirit Run is underway in the Cargo Muchacho Mountains in eastern Imperial County. | PHOTO COURTESY OF FARON OWL

Ah-Mut Pipa Foundation, headed by Arrow-Weed, had previously submitted a letter to the Lithium Valley Commission on July 26, 2022, objecting to the extraction project and informing that the Quechan tribe was not consulted. Now, Arrow-Weed is correlating the two “positive developments” — lithium and gold — as common evils and threats to our region.

These efforts, to Arrow-Weed, spell out a community that has lost its tribal way of life — and in turn its sense of community. However, Arrow-Weed is also certain that, though seemingly disconnected in communication and lived experience, Imperial County people and the Quechan people can still come together to fight against a common threat. He alluded to this during his conversation with the Calexico Chronicle, where he imparted a story of a time he was called on in order to try to save the historic Heber School from demolition. The building, which is now housed as a historic artifact at Pioneers’ Museum in Imperial, was initially set to be destroyed, according to Arrow-Weed. In a measure of desperation, Imperial County community members called for his help at midnight, with flashlights at hand, for him to sing ancestral songs that have carried knowledge and healing for this valley for millennia to the structure. As the building is now preserved and unharmed, Arrow-Weed, between smiles, wonders if saving the building was aided by his songs.

“I don’t know,” he claimed within his smile, “but I do know you owe me!” With all previous conversation on the dangers of monetary gain, it is clear that the debt Arrow-Weed alludes to here is not a monetary one, yet a request for another community effort across tribes and cultures like the Heber School incident — a facing up against a common crisis, together.

“According to the Quechan creation story, gold comes from the blood of a giant snake,” Arrow-Weed stated in his opinion piece for The Desert Sun. “It is said that digging up this gold can only bring death, so we try not to mess with it.” As an added statement, he summarized his assessment of SMP’s actions as sacrilege. “This goes against my religion!”

Within the predominantly Catholic Imperial County, Arrow-Weed is aware of the great spiritual disconnect between his faith and that of the new settlers of his home region, but also notes the common needs between the two. Arrow-Weed has already witnessed the points of convergence between them, and as with the Heber School incident and with lithium extractions, he believes all concerns are tied to two things: environment and a desperate need to heal. During the Heber incident, though the people of Heber did not share his religious faith, Arrow-Weed was nonetheless invited to add his form of healing to a communal crisis, which is noted as the same practice all ancient tribes who lived in the Nevada, Arizona, and California regions once did thousands of years ago when facing similar collective crises in their shared environment. Now, he notes that, though the modern communities in the region today are fractured over county lines, economic hardship, and a lost sense of history, nonetheless, he knows the environmental concerns are collective, and that crisis will always call people together. Arrow-Weed now only waits for more people of this region to be aware that the crisis we face is communal, and that we are being called to stand together.

Juan Valencia is a project coordinator/community organizer with Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition.