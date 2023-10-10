Calexico Firefighters To Kids: ‘Look, Listen, Learn’

CALEXICO — Be fire ready every day! Look. Listen. Learn. That was the lesson and message Firefighter/Paramedic Joel “Paco” Rivera tried to get across to the youths who filled Camarena Memorial Library.

Members of the Calexico Fire Department along with the city’s library kicked off National Fire Prevention Week with a presentation on Monday afternoon, Oct. 9, to local youths and parents to create awareness of the importance of fire safety.

What causes fires? The kids snapped back answers on lighters, matches, electrical outlets and even lightning.

“Leaving the stove on. Kitchen fires are the No. 1 cause of house fires in the United States of America. So, when you leave the frijoles on too long and it gets all smokey, that is what causes a lot of fires,” Firefighter Rivera said. “Never leave your cooking unattended.”

Tips were given to the kids on fire prevention.

Look. To make sure cooking surfaces are clear of potholders, dish towels, and curtains. To make sure things that can catch fire and burn easily are away from the stove. Make sure electrical outlets are never overloaded. Try to avoid extension cords. For those cold desert nights, if you are using a space heater, make sure it’s the kind that if it is tipped over it makes a loud buzzing sound and shuts off.

Calexico fire Engineer Oscar Pesqueira demonstrates how the Calexico Fire Department’s ladder truck works by extending the ladder across the parking lot of Camarena Memorial Library during a fire safety awareness presentation for National Fire Prevention Week on Monday afternoon, Oct. 9. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Listen. Make sure your house smoke alarms are working by testing them once a month. Place smoke alarms near sleeping areas and inside each room. Keep the dust off your smoke alarms.

Learn. Once you hear that smoke alarm, know that the fire can spread quickly. Have and practice a family safe escape plan. Know two ways to get out of every room. Have a safe meeting place outside and in a safe distance from your home.

“If you hear the smoke alarm, it is time for action. Stay low,” Rivera said. “Why do we want you to stay low?”

“Because the smoke goes up, and if you are up, you can’t breathe and you choke,” said 10-year-old Aathen Gonzalez.

It was then explained to the parents and kids that if you or your clothes should catch on fire you should, “stop, drop, and roll,” all while covering and protecting your face. Students Dereck Valdez and Max Zaragoza helped to demonstrate the proper technique with the help of Firefighter Rivera.

Calexico fire Engineer Matthew Bush then demonstrated some of the equipment the Fire Department uses and explained that it should take firefighters no longer than 90 seconds to put on the 70 pounds of firefighting equipment they wear, which consists of a fire helmet, an air pack, firefighting boots, a hood, an air mask, a flame-retardant suit, and fire gloves.

Calexico Firefighter Joel “Paco” Rivera (from left), shows Dereck Valdez and Max Zaragoza how to “stop, drop and roll” during a fire safety awareness presentation for National Fire Prevention Week on Monday afternoon, Oct. 9, in Camarena Memorial Library. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

After the presentation inside the library, the show was taken outside to demonstrate the vehicles used. The youths were allowed to board the emergency vehicles and sit on the drivers’ seats to get a feel and see how big and exciting they are.

The fire engine, which is the most common type of firefighting vehicle, is the one that carries hoses, connects to and pumps water from a fire hydrant and is designed to carry 500 gallons of water.

The fire truck is the one designed to carry an elevating ladder, special rescue equipment and other firefighting equipment. These trucks are designed to fight fires from above. Calexico fire Engineer Oscar Pesqueira demonstrated how the ladder worked on this truck extending it across the parking lot.

The wildland engines are designed to traverse rough terrain and transport water relative to their size. These vehicles can be seen in the more mountainous areas.

“My favorite part of the presentation was the trucks. The taller ones with the ladder were my favorite engine,” said Max Zaragoza, who was there with his mother and baby sister taking in all the info the firefighters had to give.

The children were served a snack and enjoyed the presentation put on by the Calexico firefighters.For more information, contact the library at 760-768-2170 or online at https://calexicolibrary.org or the Fire Department at 760-768-2150.