IID Dedicates New Lloyd Allen Reservoir

CALIPATRIA — The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors conducted a formal dedication of its newest water conservation and operational reservoir located just east of Calipatria on Wednesday, Oct. 11, named after longtime Division 3 Director Lloyd Allen.

The new reservoir is expected to help IID conserve 400 acre-feet of water a year and features a storage capacity of 40 acre-feet. In addition, the operational reservoir aids the district’s popular On-Farm Efficiency Conservation Program by providing improved water delivery service and flexibility to growers and IID water delivery staff in the Valley’s Northend, according to an IID press release.

“Today, we’re marking one of our latest achievements in water conservation and cooperation,” IID General Manager Jamie Asbury said in the release. “Not only does this project demonstrate how IID and its ag water users work together to conserve, but it is fitting to be named after one of the Valley’s most staunch protectors of our water rights, Director Lloyd Allen.”

Imperial Irrigation District Division 3 Director Gina Dockstader (far right) speaks about her memories of the late Lloyd Allen during a dedication ceremony for the new Lloyd Allen Water Conservation Operational Storage Reservoir near Calipatria on Wednesday, Oct. 11. | PHOTO COURTESY OF IID

Allen served five terms on the IID Board of Directors, providing direction during numerous negotiations, resulting in such agreements as the 1988 water conservation pact with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California and the 2003 Quantification Settlement Agreement and the IID/San Diego County Water Authority transfer program, which were signed 20 years ago this month.

“Today we recognize Calipatria’s own former IID Director Lloyd Allen as a tireless champion of Imperial Valley’s water rights, who served the Valley during critical times and was a friend and generous pillar of our community,” said Director Gina Dockstader who, like Allen, serves the Division 3 seat.

“Director Allen was a dedicated, influential leader in shaping numerous agreements affecting current and future use of water throughout Southern California and along the Colorado River,” said IID board Vice President JB Hamby, who follows Allen in serving as the chair of the Colorado River Board of California. Allen served from 2002-2006 as IID’s last member to chair the board. “We are grateful for his legacy of dedication and leadership to the district and the communities it serves.”

Wednesday’s dedication was attended by more than 100 people and included local dignitaries, representatives of the Colorado River Board of California, San Diego County Water Authority, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, Coachella Valley Water District, Palo Verde Irrigation District and California Farm Water Coalition, among others.

The Wednesday, Oct. 11 dedication ceremony for the new Lloyd Allen Water Conservation Operational Storage Reservoir near Calipatria was attended by many, including local dignitaries and representatives of the Colorado River Board of California, San Diego County Water Authority, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, Coachella Valley Water District, Palo Verde Irrigation District and California Farm Water Coalition, among others. | PHOTO COURTESY OF IID

Former IID General Manager Jesse Silva told those gathered that Allen was “really committed to water conservation,” explaining that Allen felt that the Imperial Valley was constantly under a microscope over water use. Allen felt that “the best way forward was to negotiate under the best terms we could get, and I believe we accomplished that.”

IID’s water rights counsel David Osias, who had worked with Allen for years, described Allen as a friend, a humble farmer and politician who, with his folksy, aw-shucks demeanor, was a “very deep thinker and incredibly strategic” who “cared a lot about everyone he interacted with.”

“He was truly brilliant,” Osias added. “He was running for office every day, greeting and engaging everyone with their thoughts, but not once did I observe him change his principles because it would help him get elected — he was a man of principle, and he deserves this honor.”

The monument stone that stands outside the new Lloyd Allen Water Conservation Operational Storage Reservoir near Calipatria is shown. | PHOTO COURTESY OF IID

The new operational reservoir is the first mid-lateral canal reservoir constructed through IID’s System Conservation Program. It is the district’s 11th operational reservoir.

The IID board followed tradition in naming the reservoir after a local person who has made meaningful, lifetime achievements for the benefit of the Imperial Valley. Allen also represented IID on the California Farm Water Coalition, Association of California Water Agencies, Colorado River Water Users Association and the National Water Resources Association. As IID’s member of the Colorado River Board of California, Allen worked diligently to protect the state’s interests as the board’s chair and Colorado River Commissioner for California.

A longtime Calipatria resident, Allen also served seven years on the City Council and was a businessman, farmer and community leader. He died in May 2006, while he was an active director.