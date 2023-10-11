Imperial County OKs $150K in Community Benefit Grants

EL CENTRO — Wrestling mats, the “Jaws of Life” and an after-school children’s center are just some of the ways in which the third round of Imperial County Community Benefit Grant Program funding will be used after grant recommendations were approved by the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The Community Benefit Grant Program was allocated $1 million in February and since then the board has approved some 20 projects in the amount of $449,494. In this third phase, eight awards totaling $149,924 were approved on Tuesday.

Among the beneficiaries was the reestablished Holtville Takedown Club, which will be capitalizing on an $11,500 grant by buying two new wrestling mats for the young grapplers to be able to practice on. Organizers are also looking to bring back the Holtville Takedown Tournament.

After being on hiatus for about five years the Holtville Takedown Club was brought back last year and is ready to take the club and wrestlers to new levels.

“We are hoping to bring back the youth Holtville Takedown Tournament, which takes place the same weekend as the Holtville (High School) Rotary Invitational Wrestling Tournament,” Takedown Club President Ross Daniels. “The mats will be a great addition to our club and the grant helps us free up some money to buy other new equipment for the kids.”

The grant was made through District 5 Supervisor John Hawk’s region.

The Calexico Fire Department was granted $25,000 to help update old and expired equipment. More specifically old extrication equipment, better known as the Jaws of Life. The equipment is traditionally run on hydraulic generators with hydraulic lines that require multiple people to operate. It takes precious time and resources when trying to set up for use when time is of the essence.

“With aging equipment, it is not always reliable,” interim Calexico Fire Chief Eduardo “Eddie” Ainza said. “In the last two decades, the industry has been moving to battery-operated extrication equipment which can be deployed more efficiently and much faster. Only one person is needed to grab it off the engine and put it into service.”

That type of equipment requires much less maintenance and minimizes the department’s carbon footprint by not having to use a small engine and the emissions it releases, according to the chief.

Much more fire equipment and tools are battery operated as they become more efficient, and the industry is leaning more and more in that direction, Ainza said.

Calexico Neighborhood House received some $8,782 in Community Benefit Grant Program funding the organization plans to use on an after-school children’s center in order to provide area youths with opportunities.

One of the first things Neighborhood House will be doing is establishing a chess club for youths ages 8 to 11.

“We will be providing meals, arts and crafts, and we’re hoping to add a tennis table, just to keep the youth entertained and occupied,” said Cindy Alba, executive director of Calexico Neighborhood House. “We have many events planned and want to make sure the kids have something to do.”

The Calexico Fire Department and Neighborhood House grants were made through District 1 Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar’s region.

National Senior Citizen Day

Imperial County Public Administrator Sarah Enz reminded the public about the National Senior Citizen Day event on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion in El Centro, while speaking at the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Sarah Enz from the Public Administrator’s Office reminded the public that last time she was at the county board meeting, there was a proclamation for Elder Abuse and Senior Citizen Awareness Day.

“There was a planned National Senior Citizen Day (event) for Monday, Aug. 21. That is the day Hurricane Hilary was scheduled to arrive. It had to be rescheduled and will be taking place tomorrow, Oct. 11, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion in El Centro,” Enz said.

This event was being put on by the city of El Centro, Calexico Wellness Center, Catholic Charities, El Centro Regional Medical Center, the Imperial County Fire Department, the Calexico Housing Authority, and Pacific Southwest Community Development, Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, the Area Agency on Aging and Public Administrator’s Office.

The event is an important one because seniors are still active in the community and still have a strong presence in the workforce, Enz said.

Special Presentation

Gina Vargas, executive director of WomanHaven, was at the county board meeting to accept a proclamation by the board declaring October “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” and talk about domestic violence and her organization.

“The agency has been thriving for 45 years and could not thrive without awareness and community support to make that difference,” Vargas said.

One of the phrases this year for domestic violence awareness is, “Everyone knows someone,” she said.

Only by talking about it and not giving up, WomanHaven through the national hotline tries to give victims tools and resources needed to make a difference in their lives, according to Vargas. What is happening has a secondary effect on children, and awareness is key to ending domestic violence, she said.

“I would like to thank the staff of WomanHaven because they are the ones, the advocates that are there to take that phone call. To give that person assurance that there is hope at the end of that tunnel,” Vargas said.

Thanks was also given to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department for being first responders in taking the calls for domestic violence. Those calls are some of the most volatile and dangerous situations for law enforcement.

WomanHaven invites the community to its second annual Festival Against Domestic Violence on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Imperial County Courthouse grounds from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The theme is “Be a Hero for the Cause.”

Gina Vargas (center, holding proclamation), executive director of WomanHaven, is surrounded by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors and WomanHaven staff and volunteers as they commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO