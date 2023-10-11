National City Man Arrested for Salton City Attempted Murder

SALTON CITY — After evading arrest for more than a year, a National City man was arrested on a warrant for charges that included attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon not involving a firearm and cruelty to an animal with intent to kill, according to arrest records.

Fidencio Acuña | IMPERIAL COUNTY JAIL PHOTO

Fidencio Acuña, 41, was arrested around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, on charges stemming from an altercation at, near or outside his family’s home in Salton City the night of Sept. 3, 2022, according to Imperial County Chief Deputy Manuel Deleon.

Some of the details around Acuña’s apprehension were not immediately available, but the arrest summary from the Sheriff’s Office has his arrest location listed as the Imperial County jail, presumably where custody changed hands after he was extradited. His bail was listed at $250,000.

The charges appear to stem from a fight between siblings over their dogs, Deleon said.

Around 9:45 p.m. the night of the incident, the 33-year-old sister of Acuña called 911 to report she had been attacked and injured by her brother. She had been hit with an object, “strangled and dragged,” Deleon said, and pets were the impetus.

Apparently both the sister and Acuña had arrived at a common family location in the 1300 block of Persimmon Avenue when Acuña’s dog started to attack the sister’s dog, Deleon said. The details are murky, but she started to yell or try to get Acuña to remove his dog, and something caused Acuña to repeatedly kick the sister’s dog in the head, Deleon said, which caused the sister to try to stop her brother, and Acuña in turn attacked his sister.

Acuña fled before deputies arrived.