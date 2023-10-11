Now That AB 918 is Law; Time to Move Forward

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Finding the path forward as a united Imperial Valley was the sentiment expressed by several local officials and those in the healthcare community now that Assembly Bill 918, the legislation creating a single-system healthcare entity, has been signed into law.

Among the hundreds of bills he has signed over the past couple weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom put his signature to AB 918 on Sunday, Oct. 8, making the Imperial Valley Healthcare District official.

“This legislation was introduced in response to Imperial Valley’s urgent healthcare crisis and at the urging of local county, city, and healthcare leaders who agreed that we must unify our healthcare system to ensure the financial stability of our hospitals and save lives,” AB 918’s author, Assembly member Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella), said on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

“AB 918’s passage and the Distressed Hospital Loan (Program) funding we secured sets us up to achieve the community’s vision for one united healthcare district,” added Garcia, referring to the $28 million each that El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District in Brawley received as part of the loan program.

President of the Imperial County Medical Society, Dr. Hamid Zadeh, who represents dozens of physicians, surgeons and other specialists in the Imperial Valley, said he is pleased to see AB 918 signed and that it is “action toward a positive direction.”

Dr. Hamid Zadeh

“I know for a fact that most doctors are supportive of the idea, and I think probably it just needs to be tweaked or further tuned as we move along to make this plan into an action,” Zadeh said on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Acknowledging some of the public strife over the bill, Zadeh added, “All the administrative powers in the Valley can come together in agreement to get this law into reality.”

Blanca Morales, chief executive officer of the Calexico Wellness Center, was part of the process to hammer out the legislation, she said.

“We have to change our culture when it comes to our healthcare crisis. This change will bring funding to both hospitals,” Morales said on Wednesday. “I look forward to continuing to be part of the process.”

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors in a split vote in late September withdrew its support of AB 918, and like Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, issued a letter to Gov. Newsom asking that he veto the bill when the time came.

Board Chair and District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley struck a unifying tone when he addressed the public during Tuesday’s board meeting:

“The healthcare bill was signed into law by Gov. Newsom and at this point it is now imperative that we do coalesce around reaching the goal of creating a healthcare district Valleywide that serves all of our needs. This is not the venue we were hoping or the structure that we wanted. We have to make the best of what is in front of us, and so united we will be able to resolve some of the lingering issues that are of 918.

“I know that as this new (IV Healthcare District) board is constituted, we as members of the public need to be fully engaged and hold them accountable to the delivery of that. The goal that was established at the stakeholder meeting in January of this year is still the same goal. To be able to have efficient and cost effective health insurance with a greater level of service for everyone. I do think that at this moment it is probably the right time to have another follow up in a stakeholder meeting in regards to the path forward. There is new information that needs to be shared all across all of these divisions so that everybody can be back on the same path and married to competing interest so that we can finish this.

“I’ll ask Mr. (County Executive Officer Miguel) Figueroa in the next week to schedule an event where we can bring all the stakeholders back together in conversation and open to the public so that we can set a pathway of being able to conclude the urgent needs for our healthcare.”

District 4 Imperial County Supervisor Ryan Kelley listens to a presentation during a county board meeting in 2022. | CALEXICO CHRONICLE FILE PHOTO

Representatives from Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District did not return a request for a statement.

Meanwhile, El Centro Regional and city of El Centro officials have been supportive of the legislation from the outset, with El Centro City Council member Tomas Oliva often running point on hospital and AB 918 discussions as ECRMC board president.

“This new law ensures a more sustainable healthcare system in Imperial County. The services and staff at ECRMC will continue to serve the residents of the Imperial Valley. This merger will ensure cost savings to the healthcare system and bring an opportunity to invest in more services that we currently do not have and provide access to areas of the county that are currently underserved,” Oliva said in a statement. “This new healthcare system is meant to serve our community for generations to come. We are thankful for Assembly member Garcia and state Sen. Padilla’s work in making this law happen.”

Padilla’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District did not return a request for comment.

AB 918 now sets the stage for the dissolution of the Pioneers Memorial Health District and the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District and their reconstitution under the Imperial Valley Healthcare District with a board made up of representatives from throughout the Valley. Negotiations will begin with El Centro Regional to absorb the hospital. Much of that is likely murky at the moment.

Read the entire bill text here.