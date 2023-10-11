Trail Walk Honors Mellinger’s Legacy in Holtville

HOLTVILLE — Pete Mellinger “had a vision sometime in the ’70s — he wanted a nice walking trail alongside the (Alamo) river,” said Holtville City Manager Nick Wells, and part of that vision included a robust wetlands project to help purify the river.

Now, some 50 years later, his dream is coming together one piece at a time, with the increasingly improved Pete Mellinger Alamo River Trail on the verge of seeing a completed wetlands project and the renovation of the fire-destroyed Holton Interurban Railway Bridge in the foreseeable future.

The man known unofficially as the “Holtville mascot” in his day would be proud. Mellinger, a Holtville native, was “an iconic guy,” if you ask Wells, a city native himself.

This Saturday, Oct. 14 marks the sixth annual Pete Mellinger Alamo River Trail Walk/Run.

The trail walk is a little more than 1 mile long (1.2 miles), with a starting point next to the Holtville skatepark at the corner of Fourth Street and Pine Avenue. The trail outlines the west side of Holtville, and even passes under a portion of the Holton Interurban Railway Bridge.

A community member takes in the view of the Alamo River during the third annual “Walk the Trail” event at the Mellinger Trail in October 2020 in Holtville. | CELESTE ALVAREZ FILE PHOTO

“This year,” said Haley Dowsey, Holtville personnel technician, “we added pink to the event for October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the city is giving out free pink t-shirts and pink ribbon pins to the first 75 participants.”

Since its origin, the walk has grown in participation every year. The city has plans to expand the walk on a longer route, including walking atop the wooden trestle after its repair in the near future.

The Pete Mellinger Alamo River Trail Walk, Dowsey said, “started out as a way to pull the community together and show off this nice new trail, but it just keeps growing.”

The river trail walk is a complementary event courtesy of the city; pre-registration is available online for the free event here, but people can register the same morning starting at 8 a.m. The walk starts at 9 a.m.

Holtville Man’s Historic Legacy

Wells said Mellinger “wanted that trail for years, but we didn’t make it happen before his passing.”

Living into his 90s, Mellinger died in 2015 after a long, successful life, according to Wells. He was a staple in the community for decades. He worked in many positions for the city, including as a City Council member, city treasurer and a planning commissioner.

“He tried to retire several times, but we just kept pulling him back in,” Wells shared laughing.

Holtville “icon” and namesake of the Alamo River trail and this weekend’s annual walk/run, the late Pete Mellinger, is shown in a photo from Holtville City Hall. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY MANAGER NICK WELLS

The Holtville council made the easy decision to dedicate the trail to Mellinger once it was completed in a ceremony that his wife and son were both able to attend in his honor back in 2016.

Wells said that Mellinger was a crucial person in Holtville’s growth and progress, and to this day his desk remains unmoved and untouched in the Holtville city office.

The trail was funded by an assortment of state grants, including state park grants and wildlife transportation grants. A few years ago, Wells said the city received additional grant money to plant a couple hundred trees along the pathway on the south side of the trail.

Although the trees are still small and growing, Wells said, “these trees will eventually provide a lot of shade to the area allowing for locals to enjoy the trail for a longer period of time during our hotter summer months.”

Walking Through the Wetlands Process

The Alamo River trail includes a portion of land near the city’s soon-to-be-completed Alamo River Wetlands Project. Mellinger had a hand in that project coming to fruition as well.

“There was this day where he had me drive him to Imperial so he could show me their wetlands and told me, ‘See this here is what we want in Holtville,’” Wells said.

From there, the wetlands vision grew. “Pete’s pet project was to complete a wetlands project and clean up the river,” Wells said when discussing his legacy and the upcoming annual Alamo River Trail Walk, which passes alongside the ongoing wetlands project.

Conceptualized in 2004, the project began with funding from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Conceptual progress was all that was made for nearly 20 years. Unfortunately, the wetlands project was placed on a backburner and not discussed again until more recent years.

In 2016, fresh life was breathed into the wetlands project when it was awarded additional funding from the bureau, filling in the financial gaps due to time and inflation. Then the COVID-19 pandemic ground permitting and other work to a halt or slowed the process to glacial speeds.

Despite the holdups, the $4.58 million federally funded wetlands project is almost done.

VIDEO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF HOLTVILLE

Work on this project began again in early August. There is no exact date on when wetlands will be completed, but Wells said the project is in the final stages. Permitting needs to be approved so workers can close in on the final phases of the project and add water soon.

For now, it is still desert dryland, but construction and engineering has been on site for months. Holtville officials are waiting for a water permit to go through from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The wetlands, once finished, will be visible for a portion of the Pete Mellinger Alamo River Trail and an entirely new ecosystem will be present in Holtville. New birds and other wildlife, as well as a multitude of plants and other vegetation will soon be thriving.

The wetlands project will be an intentional swamp-like area to improve water quality from Holtville all the way through to the Salton Sea where the river flows to and will serve as a natural water purifier to the Alamo River.

Wells broke down the process further, explaining that, “water will be diverted at one end and flow through the wetlands in a two-day process, where it will become cleaner. While water flows through the wetland, sediment and other pollutants will settle in a series of small “ponds,” and with the help of the ecosystem that will be thriving, the plants in the wetlands will also help to absorb toxins in the water. After the two-day process, water will flow back into the Alamo at much cleaner levels.