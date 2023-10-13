Calexico Man Shoots Friend in Leg ‘Allegedly By Accident’

EL CENTRO — What appeared to be drunken play with a loaded pistol ended with one man shot in the leg and his buddy arrested on a variety of felony gun charges in the early-morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 10, according to police.

Martin Schaefer | IMPERIAL COUNTY JAIL

El Centro police arrested 18-year-old Calexico resident Martin Schaefer on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person; unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm; unlawful possession of a concealed weapon (unregistered); and unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine of 10 or more rounds. Schaefer’s bail was set at $25,000, but he was released from the Imperial County jail on Thursday, Oct. 12.

“Martin Schaefer shot his friend, Angel Martorell, in the leg allegedly by accident,” according to El Centro police Sgt. Steven Fisher. “This case is still under investigation and the victim refused prosecution.”

Schaefer and Martorell were apparently among friends drinking alcohol into the early-morning hours at an apartment at 845 Park Ave., police said.

A 9mm Glock went off “while they were playing with a loaded gun,” according to Fisher. Martorell was shot once in the right leg. He was treated and released from the hospital the same day, Fisher said.

Schaefer was seen leaving the area by police and was caught attempting to dispose of the firearm, Fisher added. Schaefer was arrested at 4:14 a.m.

The sergeant said Schaefer told police that the victim had shot himself by accident and that he was trying to dispose of the gun before police arrived.

No other information was immediately available.