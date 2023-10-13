El Centro Police Explorers Fare Well at SoCal Competition

EL CENTRO — The El Centro Police Department’s Explorers POST 1908 program brought home several medals from the 2023 Explorer Competition hosted by the Riverside Police Department on Oct. 7 and 8 in Riverside.

The competition is the largest Explorers POST program competition in Southern California, with 31 different Explorer programs participating from all over the state, according to a press release.

El Centro police Explorer Luis Calle won the longest plank competition and set an overall record with 13 minutes. The competition involves maintaining a push-up-style position and placing all of one’s body weight strictly on the forearms and feet while maintaining a flat back. The exercise is designed to strengthen the core muscles.

El Centro police Explorer Luis Calle (right) won the longest plank competition and set an overall record with 13 minutes at the 2023 Explorer Competition hosted by the Riverside Police Department on Oct. 7 and 8 in Riverside. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO

The ECPD Explorers also finished third overall in the team obstacle course and team tug-of-war. The team finished fifth in the “Unknown Risk Traffic Stop” competition.

“Our Explorers worked extremely hard and diligently to prepare themselves for this year’s event,” El Centro police Sgt. Adrian Chilpa, lead coordinator of the Explorers POST 1908 program, said in the press release. “Their displayed efforts at the competition made me extremely proud. On behalf of all the staff and advisers needed to coordinate this program, we are grateful that our group of Explorers could return with awards as recognition for their dedication.”

The Explorers POST program is designed to provide law enforcement training and experience to youths through hands-on instruction and mentoring. ECPD has hired seven former explorers, four as police officers, one community service officer, one parking officer and one secretarial assistant.

“These young men and women are doing a fantastic job of representing our city and our Police Department at these tough competitions,” El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh stated in the press release. “We are so proud of their hard work and ethic.”

The El Centro Police Department’s Explorers POST 1908 program finished third overall in the team obstacle course at the 2023 Explorer Competition hosted by the Riverside Police Department on Oct. 7 and 8 in Riverside. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO

The El Centro Police Department’s Explorers POST 1908 program finished third overall in the team tug-of-war at the 2023 Explorer Competition hosted by the Riverside Police Department on Oct. 7 and 8 in Riverside. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF EL CENTRO