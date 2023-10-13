FOOTBALL: Vikings Score Three Late TDs to Beat PV

BLYTHE — The Holtville High School football team scored three touchdowns in the final 3:31 of the game to beat Palo Verde, 20-14, in a Desert League matchup at Scott Stadium in Blythe on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The Vikings (5-2 overall, 1-0 in DL) fell behind 8-0 in the first half and trailed 14-0 after the Yellow Jackets (3-5 overall, 1-2 in DL) scored with six minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Holtville struggled throughout the first three quarters to sustain drives, turning the ball over on downs four times when failing to convert on fourth down.

The Vikings got their first touchdown on a 20-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Alonso Cuevas to sophomore receiver Alan Carrillo with 3:31 left in the game. Holtville booted the extra point and trailed 14-7.

“We didn’t come out with the intensity we needed to match them in the first three quarters,” said Jason Turner, Holtville’s head coach. “But when we scored the first touchdown you could feel momentum starting to turn.”

And turn it did, as the Vikings had a successful onside kick after the touchdown and got the offense back on the field. Cuevas had a big 15-yard run that took the ball to the Palo Verde 1-yard line and then was able to sneak in for the touchdown on the next play, making it 14-13 with 1:30 left in the game.

Holtville decided to go for a two-point conversion after the touchdown and came up inches short, leaving the score 14-13.

Holtville High senior linebacker Fermin Velarde (10) makes the tackle on Palo Verde junior wingback Erico Ramirez during the Vikings’ 20-14 Desert League victory over the Yellow Jackets at Scott Stadium in Blythe on Thursday, Oct. 12. | PHOTO COURTESY OF VALERIE MENDOZA

“The kids said, ‘let’s go win it now,’ and we went for two. It was close but he was ruled down short of the goal line,” Turner said.

That left the Vikings with the only option to try another onside kick, but this time the Yellow Jackets recovered. With 1:30 left and only one timeout, it looked like it was game over for Holtville, but a fumble by Palo Verde on the first play was recovered by Vikings’ junior Smitty Hilfiker.

Holtville junior Andres Fregoso made the hit that caused the fumble with Hilfiker grabbing the loose ball and rumbling to the Palo Verde 24-yard line with a minute left.

The Vikings’ first play got them to the 15-yard-line, then on second down Holtville junior running back Hector Sanchez ran and bulled his way into the end zone with 44 seconds left. After a successful extra-point kick, the Vikings had a 20-14 lead.

Holtville would do a pooch kick on the ensuing kickoff and recover that, allowing the Vikings to kneel on the ball and run out the clock.

“The kids never got down on themselves and gave up. They were disappointed, sure, after the first three quarters, but they persevered and came back,” Turner said. “We learned a lot about ourselves tonight. Every team has to battle through adversity and we certainly battled through our share tonight.”

The win leaves the Vikings in a tie for first place in the DL with Vincent Memorial Catholic at 1-0. The Scots host Calipatria on Calexico High’s Ward Field at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.

Holtville will host Vincent Memorial in a key DL showdown at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20.