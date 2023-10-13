Sure Helpline Crisis Over? New Board Members, New Grant

EL CENTRO — Thirty days ago, Sure Helpline Center was in turmoil. Today is a much different story as the staff and its executive director look to put a dark period for the organization in the rear view mirror.

Sure Helpline Center’s public face, Executive Director Margaret Sauza, was in the crosshairs of the former Board of Directors, which likely would have put her on administrative leave had she not gone out on medical leave due to stress on Aug. 9.

Sauza, whose 77th birthday was Thursday, Oct. 12, will be back at work on Monday, Oct. 16. She couldn’t be happier. … mostly because such a negative moment is over and there is much work to be done.

“It saddens me the way some people viciously tarnished Sure Helpline through all of this,” she said during an interview on Thursday. “But a lot of people knew what they were saying was untrue.”

The last time Sauza spoke with the Calexico Chronicle, she talked about how the board made her life a living hell, showed her no respect and second-guessed every decision. In short, most of the friction came from a five-year-old issue over the disposition of donated vehicles and whether Sauza properly accounted for the cars when she donated them, including to volunteers of the organization.

Sauza has been assured that the car issue is now a non issue, and when she returns next week, she will be working under the guidance of an entirely new board, after directors Maria Martinez, Helen Molina and Arezoo Garcia either resigned following a contentious Sept. 12 meeting or were ousted due to their terms having expired.

On Oct. 4, Superior Court Judge Christopher Plourd swore in a new Board of Directors selected through an application process solicited by an outside agency; they are Maria Bravo, Leticia Cota, Bob Diaz, Angie Peña and Sergio Servin.

“I admire all the wonderful work the Sure Helpline agency does for the community. That’s what attracted me in the first place,” said Diaz, who has volunteered with the organization by dressing as Santa Claus during Sure Helpline’s Christmas toy giveaway event for the past six years.

Sure Helpline Center board member Bob Diaz, who has been Santa Claus at the center’s toy giveaways for six years, is assisted by an elf as they hand out gifts and goodie bags during a Christmas distribution for the less fortunate in the alley behind Sure Helpline Center in El Centro in 2020. | CALEXICO CHRONICLE FILE PHOTO

“Their own overwhelming negativity was the demise of that board,” Diaz said of the past directors. “I know how much wonderful changes and help they (the staff of Sure Helpline) give the people of the community. My desire is to continue that and expand even more. My goals are driven by my friends in the Imperial Valley.”

Part of the forward momentum being experienced at Sure Helpline at the moment is aided by a $575,000 grant that the organization first learned it was awarded last week, said Lead Advocate Johana Ramirez, who has been running the day-to-day operations while Sauza is out.

Initially, the grant written in-house by Sure Helpline staff was for $450,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Violence Against Women, but several days later they were informed the grant was being increased by $75,000.

Sauza said writing federal grants or any grants can be difficult, so it was important to get the staff the proper training to do it correctly; the Violence Against Women grant is proof of that success.

“It’s to enhance culturally specific services for victims of dating violence, sexual assault and stalking,” Ramirez said.

Specifically, she said the grant is aimed toward farmworkers to break the culture of silence and some of the stigma with coming forward in instances of abuse, especially when it can be a cultural issue.

Additionally, Ramirez said the grant will provide for counseling services, “accompaniment” to court cases or medical visits associated with assaults or crimes, and educational services.

“We will be able to reach more people with this grant,” Sauza said. “It helps us put on more informational booths, get more materials, be in more places; help us reach out further in the community.”

Sure Helpline runs entirely on grant funding and donations, from large to small. Ramirez said a recent First 5 Commission of Imperial County grant for $19,000 that funds parenting classes for Sure Helpline clients is just as significant as anything larger in scale. The organization is administering seven grants valued at a total of $1,105,514, Ramirez said.

Already Sure Helpline is running its satellite office in Calipatria in addition to the main headquarters in downtown El Centro. However, Sauza said the organization recently signed a lease with the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District of Calexico to lease office space in Heffernan’s Heber Avenue headquarters near City Hall to provide services to the border city. That came thanks to a $25,000 mini grant from the Heffernan district.

“We plan to have staff there two days a week, and I want to have a women’s meeting there,” Sauza said.

Sure Helpline Center staff pickets outside their office on Main Street to protest a hostile work environment by their Board of Directors, which is at odds with staff and their executive director, Margaret Sauza. The protest occurred on Sept. 12. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

The Past Still Stings for Sauza, Others

While Sauza, her staff and new board members familiar with what went on a little more than a month ago try to stay positive, it’s difficult for them not to let the venom seep out in conversation.

New board member Diaz has a unique vantage point as someone who has been around the periphery as a volunteer and then attempted to get onto the board with no success.

“I started to hear rumblings from the Sure Helpline employees that their board was not functioning well. Things like challenging the employees’ performance, contradicting the executive director’s decisions and going behind the executive director’s back to change decisions,” Diaz said. “I decided to go to some board meetings as a guest. It was worse than I could have imagined. The infighting, negative and confrontational was horrible.

“I decided to attend more meetings and submit suggestions on ways to improve. I attended 19 meetings covering the same number of months. I was treated like an enemy, and I became more motivated to be an agent of change,” added Diaz, who was denied a spot on the board during that time despite running vacancies for months on end.

After the Sept. 12 meeting, board President Maria Martinez resigned from the board and Sauza said that directors Helen Molina and Arezoo Garcia were kicked off for not properly applying to extend their terms of office in accordance with the bylaws.

Sauza acknowledges they were booted on a technicality, but “I’m just going by the bylaws, I’m not inventing it,” she said.

Former Sure Helpline Center board members Arezoo Garica (seated from left), President Maria Martinez and Helen Molina read a statement at a hastily ended meeting on Sept. 12, in which they attempted to close the center temporarily while it was investigated by the state Attorney General’s Office, among others. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

During that meeting, the board members made a show in front of the media saying they would be forwarding a request to the state Attorney General’s Office to investigate Sauza and Sure Helpline and that the nonprofit’s funders would be contacted.

While it’s not known whether any funders were contacted, Sauza told the Chronicle last month and again on Thursday that she contacted the AG’s Office to preemptively address anything. Last month she wanted to address the vehicle donations and this time the overall complaints.

Sure Helpline and Sauza have been told they did nothing wrong since it is already being dealt with at the Internal Revenue Service level.

“I’m still frustrated. Why would they want to close this place? Why? Why?” Sauza asked.

It’s something she still can’t understand. While she was at home recuperating, the board members last month attempted to close Sure Helpline’s doors, threatening Lead Advocate Ramirez with an illegal job action by showing up to work with her staff.

None of the board members ever chose to speak with the Calexico Chronicle, so the motivation behind the attempted closure was unclear.

“It’s this idea that I’m mishandling money, that they think I get this big fat check,” Sauza said. “I do not even handle any grant monies.

“It’s never one person who handles the money,” she emphasized, adding the checks and balances are responsibility spread throughout the organization.