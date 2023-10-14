FOOTBALL: Error-Free ’Dogs Shoot Down Eagles

EL CENTRO — For four seasons, Calexico High School head coach Fernando Solano has preached to his players that mistake-free football is winning football.

On Friday, Oct. 13, at Eagle Field in El Centro, Solano’s Bulldogs played a strong game in all three aspects — offense, defense and special teams — and beat Southwest High, 21-8, in an Imperial Valley League matchup.

The win lifts Calexico to 5-3 overall and 1-2 in IVL action. Southwest falls to 2-6 overall and 0-3 in IVL.

“It always seems like when we do something good, we follow it with something bad to shoot ourselves in the foot,” Solano said. “Tonight we played a clean game with no turnovers, we played well on special teams and well on offense and defense.”

Offensively, the Bulldogs were led by junior quarterback Bobby Montejano who threw two second-quarter touchdowns, and Leo Canchola who ran for 103 yards on 10 carries.

Calexico High School senior defensive back Jonathan Pacheco (right) tries to fight off the block of a Southwest High receiver during the Bulldogs’ 21-8 IVL win over the Eagles in El Centro on Friday, Oct. 13. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ASHLY HARO

“It seems like we always have something go wrong for us, like turnovers, penalties or missed opportunities,” said Leo Canchola, the Bulldogs’ senior running back and middle linebacker. “Tonight we were really balanced on offense and when we can do that, other teams can’t bunch up to stop our runs.”

Neither team was able to do much in the first quarter, but Calexico got hot in the second period, scoring two touchdowns within five minutes of game time.

On their first possession of the second quarter, the Bulldogs drove 84 yards in six plays with Montejano connecting with senior Andrew Rivera for a 16-yard score. Junior kicker Dominik Diaz booted the extra point and Calexico was up 7-0 with 6:36 left before halftime.

After a quick three-and-out by the Eagles, the Bulldogs took over and went 70 yards in six plays. Montejano had two big pass completions in the drive, hitting senior Marco Esquer on a 31-yard completion, then connecting with senior Franky Loera-Rodriguez for a 24-yard touchdown. Diaz again booted the point-after and Calexico was up 14-0 with 1:07 left in the half.

“We didn’t have the right attitude at the beginning of the game but as the momentum went in our favor our attitudes got better and we played better,” Montejano said. “We try to prepare the same for every game and treat every game the same.”

Southwest’s offense seemed to wake up in the third quarter as the Eagles took their only third-quarter possession and marched 71 yards in 13 plays. The almost eight-minute drive ended with a 2-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Logan Jungers.

Eagles’ senior running back Matai Cervantes plowed his way into the end zone to complete the two-point conversion and close the gap to 14-8 with 10:23 left in the fourth quarter.

The Southwest defense then rose up and made a 3-and-out stop, forcing the Bulldogs to punt from their own 30-yard line. This is where Diaz shined, delivering a 56-yard punt that backed the Eagles up to their own 14-yard line.

Calexico High School lines up for an extra point try after scoring a second-quarter touchdown against Southwest High in El Centro on Friday, Oct. 13. Bulldogs’ kicker Dominik Diaz made all three kicks he tried against the Eagles and had a 56-yard fourth-quarter punt. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ASHLY HARO

“That was a big punt for us. He changed field position and that was going to force them to go the whole length of the field to try and tie the game,” Solano said.

Calexico’s defense held strong and forced Southwest to punt, and Esquer was able to return the punt to the Eagles’ 28-yard line. Six running plays later, Esquer scored on a 7-yarder around the left side. Diaz again booted the extra point and the final score was set at 21-8 with 2:42 left in the game.

The Bulldogs’ defense ended the game with an exclamation point as senior Marlon Sanchez recorded a sack and then Rivera intercepted an errant Eagles’ pass on the game’s final play.

Up next for Calexico is an IVL road game at Warne Field in Brawley to take on the Wildcats (7-1 overall, 2-0 in IVL) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19.

Southwest makes the trek to Blythe’s Scott Stadium for a non league matchup against Palo Verde Valley at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20.