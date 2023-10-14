CALEXICO — A suspect considered armed and dangerous is wanted for a gang-related attempted murder in which a Nosotros Street home was shot up with children inside on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 12, according to police. Three others were taken into custody on the same counts on Friday, Oct. 13.

Michael D. Jimenez | IMPERIAL COUNTY JAIL PHOTO

No one was shot or injured in what was a verbal confrontation between two gangs that escalated to a shooting in front of a home in the 900 block of Nosotros, Calexico police Officer Miguel Carbajal said on Saturday morning, Oct. 14.

Up to six shots were fired at the home, which entered the wall, and there were children inside the house, Carbajal said.

When the shooting occurred, a neighbor reported hearing around four shots and then a group of people were seen scattering in all directions, according to Calexico police logs. No mention of gang activity was made in the initial log entries and no suspects were apprehended, but there were references to multiple juveniles being involved.

Carbajal said multiple law enforcement agencies have been assisting the Calexico Police Department since the shooting occurred, and of the three arrests made on Friday, two were 16-year-olds from Calexico.

The third was 33-year-old Michael Derrick Jimenez of Calexico, who was apprehended somewhere on Rockwood Avenue, possibly near Rockwood Elementary School, after authorities followed him from another location.

All three were taken into custody through arrest warrants. They are — and the final suspect will be — charged with attempted murder; shooting at an inhabited dwelling; conspiracy to commit a crime; child endangerment; and gang enhancements will be added to the charges, Carbajal said.

Police were aided in the investigation by video of the shooting, which was captured on cameras around the neighborhood, the officer added.

A warning broadcast countywide to local law enforcement on Friday night warning that the final suspect is armed and possibly dangerous was still in effect, Carbajal said.