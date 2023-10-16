Heffernan District Assumes Role in Establishing AB 918 Board

CALEXICO — In its role forming the Imperial Valley Healthcare District, as spelled out in Assembly Bill 918, the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District has sent out a formal letter outlining the responsibilities and procedures for establishing the initial IVHD board, according to a Heffernan press release.

“The letter serves as a call to action for all relevant stakeholders in our community,” Tomas Virgen, chief executive officer of Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District, said in the Oct. 13 press release. “We hold a clerical responsibility in the formation of the IVHD board and are committed to ensuring that appointments are made promptly to be in compliance with the law.”

The formation initial Board of Directors should consist of the following appointed members:

A) One member appointed by the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District Board of Directors

B) One member appointed by the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District Board of Directors

C) One resident of the city of El Centro, appointed by the Imperial County Public Health director

D) One resident from the unincorporated areas of Seeley or Ocotillo, or a county supervisor representing those areas, appointed by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors

E) One tribal member appointed by the Quechan tribe

F) One member appointed by the city of Imperial

G) One member appointed by the city of Holtville

For additional information or for any queries, contact Virgen at tvirgen@heffernanmemorial.org