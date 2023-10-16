Pete Mellinger Alamo River Walk Draws 50 Outdoors

HOLTVILLE — Placed at the trailhead, Holtville city staffers Haley Dowsey and Yvette Rios were busy greeting citizens, handling check-ins, day-of sign-ups and answering questions near the starting line for the Walk the Pete Mellinger Alamo River Trail event.

Alongside them, Imperial County Office of Education AmeriCorps Program volunteers handed out T-shirts and pins to participants in the sixth annual walk/run event on Saturday morning, Oct. 14, honoring Holtville icon Elwood “Pete” Mellinger.

The tees were light pink this year, a special detail honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to which Dowsey said, “The city of Holtville recognizes your battles,” to anybody suffering from the brutal disease.

The back of the T-shirts featured an outline of the famous Holtville water tower and the name of the event written in both orange and Holtville green lettering. Some participants were seen, new T-shirts on, and in pink tutus repping head-to-toe breast cancer awareness gear. Rios commented, “Most families know they’re going to come every year, so they’ll dress up.”

Although he wasn’t dressed up, Holtville City Council member Michael Pacheco gave a smile and a thumbs up, saying, “I try to come every year and participate.”

Holtville city staff greet citizens, handle check-ins, day-of sign-ups and answer questions near the starting line for the Walk the Pete Mellinger Alamo River Trail event on Saturday morning, Oct. 14 in Holtville. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

The Holtville Fire Department was providing on-site support for the beginning and end trail positions, as well as checkpoints along the trail for citizen safety. Fire Chief Alex Silva and the rest of the crew saw to the flow of the event Saturday morning alongside city staff and other volunteers. Firemen detail on Saturday included Silva’s firehouse Dalmatian, Chief, who also participated in the walk.

Next to the check-in table, a small crowd gathered on this mid-October morning, enjoying the fresh outdoor air before start time. The 1.2-mile trail begins next to Holtville skatepark on Fourth Street and Pine Avenue.

Holtville City Manager Nick Wells showed his support of the city and honored his late colleague “Pete,” by greeting local citizens near the Pete Mellinger Alamo River Trail sign early Saturday.

People gathered by the starting cones wearing their new pink shirts, and eager participants began walking promptly by the 8 a.m. start time.

Ready, Set, Go!

It was a go-at-your-own-pace event, and citizens were seen spread along the scenic trail for the next hour. Along the route were large rustic posts that flank the trail sidewalk. Where trail-designed railings were lacking, bright orange cones were placed for the day with pink ribbons tied to them, all visual aids to keep participants along the trail and encouraged to continue the path.

Some orange cones had distance markers with words of motivation for trail-walkers like, “Almost halfway there!”

Throughout the entirety of the trail, Pete Mellinger fun facts were also taped to cones, updating participants on their current distance. For example, “Pete served the city of Holtville for over 40 years!” was on a laminated paper attached to the ⅛-mile marker sign.

Alongside California Highway 115, on the walking trail, are some of the hundreds of trees planted with grant funds the city of Holtville received for the continued improvement of the Alamo River Trail. Mellinger had the vision of these trees large and growing alongside the walking trail and highway, and people like Wells are making sure to see it happen.

After passing under the old trestle railway bridge, 1-mile-marker cheerleaders encouraged participants at the top of the hill entering back into town along the trail. AmeriCorps volunteers manned this station for the entire event.

A pair of participants walk near the start of the sixth annual Walk the Pete Mellinger Alamo River Trail on Saturday morning, Oct. 14, honoring Holtville icon Elwood “Pete” Mellinger, in Holtville. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Pete’s Walking Wetlands Vision

Mellinger had his sights on the Alamo River Trail coming to fruition for multiple decades. He was a dedicated Holtville city worker and helped shape the city seen today. He contributed as a longtime city treasurer, planning commissioner, and former council member as well.

The Alamo River Wetlands Project was another special interest of Mellinger’s and it seemed respectfully opportune that the trail named in his honor also has views of the Alamo River.

Wells mentioned that the city is proud of the neighboring Holtville wetlands site, visible along the walking trail. He announced, “the wetlands project is small but growing.”

Metallic stands etched with Alamo River fun facts about wildlife, like various birds and fish, were periodically placed along the route of the trail. Participants could take a quick water break and read all about the blue heron or the Yuma clapper rail.

Along the trail, participants enjoyed an oasis mood while they crossed the river, wetlands visible in view. The waterway and shrubbery visible from the bridges over the Alamo River provide a brief change of scenery to the primarily desert landscape all around.

The Alamo River Wetlands Project, once completed, will also add to a more green scenery along the Holtville walking trail. The project will add many small ponds designed as a filtration system to naturally clean the river water. The wetlands will begin a new ecosystem, including the addition of new plants, greenery, and wildlife like birds, aquatic creatures, bugs and more to the landscape visible over the trail walk.

Although there have been many setbacks slowing the progress on this exciting project, Wells shared that further progress will be made soon, and “the city is currently in a waiting position to hear back from the water permit submitted” to fill the ponds.

Firetruck Finish Line

After the diverse landscapes of a desert oasis, wetlands, and bridge scenes all within one mile of each other are taken in, Pete Mellinger trail walkers head back toward the city. Signaling citizens to the end of the walk were more volunteers and firefighters standing next to two fire trucks displaying a magnificently hung American flag. Fire station crew members were clapping and encouraging citizens through the finish line.

After the event, enjoying the accomplishment, young participant Zoey, a Holtville 12-year-old, said, “My family always comes out to participate in the fun walk together.”

Rios was seen after the trail walk representing the city, closing the event out with a photo next to Holtville fire trucks and all the AmeriCorps volunteers who helped make the trail walk event possible.

John Cabrera, leader and project specialist of ICOE’s AmeriCorps Program, worked together with volunteers for the community event at the finish line. Cabrera explained that “AmeriCorps volunteers are usually tutors, but also are seen at public events,” he shared, like at Saturday’s walk/run.

“We’ve helped the city of Holtville with the flow of the event for the last six years. For the young people it’s important to be here for youth representation and to get that experience in a volunteer position,” Cabrera said.

Rios agreed and appreciated Cabrera’s team, simply saying, “The event was very successful.”

When asked about participation, the Holtville employee said it had to be nearly 50 people, and added, “Pre-sign up numbers were high, and the number was nearly matched in day-of sign-ups.”

“I hope the event will continue to grow annually, and citizens from all over the Imperial Valley are welcome to join next year,” Rios said.