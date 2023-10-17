Imperial Valley PRIDE in the Park

KIMBER DIAL VIDEO

EL CENTRO — At her very first Imperial Valley PRIDE event, Vivianna Servin of Holtville was excited to see people dress up. She expressed hesitation as well, because she “know(s) the Valley can be kind of close minded.”

Regardless, Servin said she was, “Happy to have something in the Valley welcoming to LGBT+ community.”

Vivanna, her friend Eddie Noriega of El Centro and Jesus Servin, also of Holtville, made up a trio of in DIY Dia De Los Muertos wear hanging around the stage listening to the tunes of Sabrosas Latin Orchestra, enjoying food from The Pit Stop food truck as part of this year’s PRIDE event put on by the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center on Saturday night, Oct. 14 in Bucklin Park in El Centro.

Vivanna Servin proudly wore a homemade tiara featuring artificial flowers and ornate lighting on her head, while Noriega donned a homemade headdress, hat and crown combo, for the evening with full skeletal facial makeup to match, and a billowing black cape.

“I came last year, but I was interested this year because I heard they improved it,” Noriega said. After getting something to eat from food truck, he said, “It’s a lot bigger, and it looks better at this location compared to last year’s Stark Field location.”

Jesus Servin added, “I was looking forward to the music and dressing up in Dia De Los Muertos spirit.”

Friends Eddie Noriega (from left) of El Centro and Vivianna and Jesus Servin, both of Holtville, posed in front of the main stage at the eighth annual Imperial Valley PRIDE event at Bucklin Park in El Centro on Saturday, Oct. 14. They were all dressed in homemade Dia De Los Muertos-inspired costumes. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

New Location, New Look, Same Inclusivity

Earlier in the evening, LGBT Resource Center Chief Executive Officer and Founder Rosa Diaz welcome those in attendance to the eighth annual I.V. PRIDE event.

“It’s a great turnout this year,” she said. The theme for this year’s version was “Love Yourself.”

Welcoming guests were two vendor tables for the LGBT Resource Center, selling raffle tickets and handing out other merchandise and information. These tables were raising funds for the local community services that the center provides. The annual PRIDE event is the center’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the raffles help contribute to the overall success.

Pop-up tents featuring business vendors from all over the Imperial Valley surrounded the main stage area. Performances throughout the evening varied. A crowd favorite seemed to be the folksy guitar playing and singing of Brawley native Ben Reisin.

A couple of friends celebrate the moment at Imperial Valley PRIDE on Saturday night, Oct. 14 at Bucklin Park in El Centro. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“These are the winners of the Talent Search. We got some really cool, talented people this year,” said Clara Olivas, PRIDE co-coordinator and LGBT Resource Center board member, who happily listened to Reisin perform.

Between checking on vendors and making sure performances were going according to schedule, Olivas stopped to chat about the night. “We’ve been planning since at least January,” she said of I.V. PRIDE.

Olivas shared that all music and talent performers on stage during the event were sought out in an Imperial Valley Talent Search over the past few months. Olivas was in charge of finding performers for the night’s entertainment with colleague Brenda Lopez. “We went to Calexico, El Centro, and Brawley to find local talent so we could put them on our main stage,” she said.

“This event has proven to be larger and more successful every single year,” Olivas added.

Fundraising Vendors at PRIDE

PRIDE guests enjoyed the $3 beef tamales from The Pit Stop food truck, easily the most popular food stop of the night. They offered an assortment items from tortas to fries, to beef tostadas.

Many of the vendors at PRIDE decorated their booths in signature Pride rainbow merchandise. Businesses handed out swag from their companies after citizens played a game for engagement at their table. Information was handed out from a variety of businesses including adoption and fostering agencies, a table to register to vote, handmade jewelry, and more.

Services like free HIV testing were even available from a Coachella Valley organization, DAP Health, a business providing the public with information about health programs.

A children’s bounce house was a popular feature on one side of the event, for young children looking to burn off some kettle corn energy from PK’s Krazy Kraving’s food vendor.

Other youths could be found playing limbo or learning how to officially hula hoop from Dawn of Sunshine Hoops, the hula-hooping vendor. Dawn was seen all night showing off dozens of hoops of assorted sizes for sale, for adults or children. This San Diego-based business owner enjoyed spreading the love at PRIDE on Saturday night by providing entertainment to both children and adults who wanted to hoop with her.

Long lines were the norm on Saturday night, Oct. 14 for The Pit Stop food truck, where revelers at Imperial Valley PRIDE chowed down on tortas, fries with cheese, or tamales. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Fueling rainbow-clad guests, Dune and Sea Mobile Coffee Bar was located in the last row at Bucklin Park’s PRIDE event, and stood out in the bright orange Volkswagen Van. Fabian Juarez, owner of the traveling coffee van business said, “I think it was a good turnout today,” before getting back to selling iced coffee. Coffee lovers can follow his Instagram page to see where he may pop-up on any given day in the Valley selling coffee.

Another group having fun at PRIDE 2023, giddy on good vibes, was the Imperial Valley Cosplayers Group. They had a spacey purple and blue backdrop in front of its booth for guests to enjoy as a photo opportunity as people walked through vendors booths. The cosplayers group all dressed in their own preferred cosplays, showcasing the group’s diversity in interests. The cosplaying group was at the PRIDE event talking to — and seeking — like-minded cosplay fans.

One member shared that she was a journalism teacher for a local high school, and cosplaying was a fun hobby. This Jedi dressed member said, “the group always does a Star Wars-themed photo shoot during the fall/winter season and it’s tons of fun.”

LGBT Scholarship and Community

One of the spotlight events at PRIDE included the announcement of the five Marilyn “Hope” Cazares Scholarship recipients. The Cazares Scholarship was opened in 2020, in honor of the memory of Marilyn Cazares, a Westmorland transgender woman who was victim of an LGBT+ hate crime.

Cazares, whose 2020 murder is still unsolved, died a needlessly brutal death in Brawley. Diaz remembered the incident distinctly and said, “We marched and protested from where she was murdered to right in front of the police station,” thinking about the loss in her community.

Imperial Valley PRIDE made its debut appearance at Bucklin Park on Saturday, Oct. 14, moving from Stark Field as in years past. Many in attendance said they preferred it at the park. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

The “Hope” Scholarship is important because it continues to bring a conversation to the public about LGBT+ violence and the needs of people affected by it. The scholarship raises money for local LGBT+ residents in school seeking out financial aid for their collegiate or vocational school needs. These scholarships grow through private and small business donations, as well as funds raised at other LGBT+ events in the Valley.

This year’s scholarship recipients were Avvy Juarez, Lesley Lee Martinez, Jesse Enrique Ramirez, Jennifer Rodriguez and Carmelita Ruiz.

In between stage announcements, Diaz was able to chat about the eighth annual event on Saturday. Fundraising at the annual PRIDE event is so important for the center, she said, and “the funds raised help us provide HIV testing, support groups, and so many services to the community free of charge, provided to the public.”

Diaz said PRIDE has a little bit more growth every year. When asked what’s different this year, she said she was proud to present the all-female orchestra from San Diego, the Sabrosas. She said seeking out this first and only women’s-only salsa group was a hit this year.

The Sabrosas captivated the audience throughout its performance; as guests coupled off in front of the stage to dance and enjoy the live Latin tunes featuring congas, trumpets, trombone and more.

One PRIDE attendee, B’Elanna Vela, said that the stage performances were a “crucial element of the evening,” and they enjoyed the drag performers (Sofia) Khalo and (Maybe) Fatale especially.

“The (LGBT) community isn’t huge here I know.” and ultimately, “it was just wonderful to see people relishing in the performances and really celebrating Pride,” Vela said.

Drag performances included performer Sofia Khalo, who was welcomed to the stage in a red and nude sequin studded dress. She sang heartfelt Spanish cover songs for the audience, and even made her way into the audience to fully express herself in dance.

Following Khalo was Maybe Fatale, a performer in a shiny all black glittery look, with knee-high heeled boots, who sang Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” country femme anthem. Both got the crowd rowdy with this popular anthem and jumped into the crowd performing an elaborate dance number including a roundoff back handspring and several ponytail hair whips.