Probe Ongoing in Accident That Kills 2 Homeless Seniors

EL CENTRO — How two homeless men were struck and killed by a motorist who didn’t appear to have been driving erratically or recklessly and who gave no indication of being impaired is what an ongoing investigation will determine.

Police have given no definitive timeline on how long it will take to complete the probe into the single-vehicle accident in which a 19-year driver struck down two unhoused senior citizens walking across Fourth Street just south of State Street on Friday night, Oct. 13, said El Centro police Sgt. Steven Fisher.

So far, the identity of only one of the two men has been released due to pending notification of next of kin, said Imperial County sheriff’s Sgt. George Figueroa, supervising deputy coroner, on Wednesday morning, Oct. 18.

The 64-year-old man was identified as Victor Olague, who was a transient staying in the El Centro area. However, the family of the 69-year-old man has not been notified of his death, according to Figueroa. That man also stays in El Centro.

How long the investigation into the accident takes will be determined by access to evidence, Fisher indicated. If the department’s main traffic investigator has to write a warrant for the “black box” data that will determine the rate of speed of the motorist’s car when she hit the two men, then the investigation will take longer. If that information is offered up, then the probe goes at a much quicker pace.

Fisher prefaced his comments by saying he is not the investigator, but he said he did witness the video of the accident and there are a number of factors at play, including how dark that particular area is. Fisher said there have been several accidents at Fourth and State.

Fisher said the driver, who was heading south of Fourth, did not appear to be speeding excessively or recklessly, but he added that is not something that can be determined from a video.

Also, Fisher added the two men likely would not have surprised the driver due to the pace they were crossing Fourth Street from east to west; they were “walking very slowly,” he said.

“Video shows they were halfway into the No. 1 lane when they were struck,” Fisher said. “She just about hit one of them straight on.”

He added it’s difficult to say whether this was a case of the driver simply being distracted.

What kind of injuries the men sustained hasn’t been made available other than blunt-force trauma. Fisher said the car had severe damage to the left front fender, a smashed in hood and a smashed window as an example of the impact.

The video police have been using during the investigation was taken from El Centro Liquor on the southwest corner of Fourth and State streets.

One of the men died at the scene of the accident and the other died in El Centro Regional Medical Center, but it hasn’t been made clear which one.

The accident occurred at 7:30 p.m. and the motorist apparently was the first to have called 911, reporting that at least one of the men was “unconscious but breathing,” according to El Centro police logs.