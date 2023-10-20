FOOTBALL: ’Cats Scratch Out 40-0 Win Over ’Dogs

BRAWLEY — Turnovers, bad snaps and negative plays is not a good recipe for success on the football field. Calexico High’s football team had plenty of all three during the Bulldogs’ 40-0 Imperial Valley League loss to Brawley Union High at Warne Field in Brawley on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Calexico (5-4 overall, 1-3 in the IVL) turned the ball over four times, allowed five sacks and came up short on two fake punts against the Wildcats (8-1 overall, 3-0 in IVL). The error-filled contest came just six days after the Bulldogs beat Southwest 21-8 without turning the ball over once.

“Football 101 is take care of the ball,” said Fernando Solano, the Bulldogs’ head coach. “We’ll be moving along and looking good, then we’ll just shoot ourselves in the foot and it kills everything.”

The mistakes started early for the Bulldogs, fumbling away the ball on their fourth offensive play. Brawley jumped on the opportunity, going 43 yards in six plays with junior quarterback Matthew Gutierrez hitting junior receiver Julian Daniloff for an 8-yard touchdown catch with 4:30 left in the first quarter.

Calexico High’s Roberto Montejano gives a stiff arm as he runs the ball during the Bulldogs’ 40-0 loss against the Brawley Wildcats on Thursday night, Oct. 19 at Warne Field in Brawley. | SERGIO BASTIDAS PHOTO

Calexico turned it over on the ensuing possession when junior quarterback Bobby Montejano was intercepted by Brawley’s Zane Richards. It didn’t take the Wildcats long to capitalize on the miscue, scoring on the first play when Gutierrez threw deep to senior Abraham Ceballos for a 59-yard scoring strike with 1:27 left in the opening period to go up 14-0.

“I’ve said it before but the only way we can be competitive against the IVL teams is to take care of the ball,” Solano said. “We showed we can run the ball tonight but the negative plays and bad snaps just killed any momentum.”

The Wildcats scored early in the second quarter when they drove 62 yards in seven plays with junior running back Matthew Moreno finishing the drive with a 4-yard touchdown to put Brawley up 20-0 with 7:39 left in the half.

The two teams didn’t do anything else the rest of the quarter although Calexico did force two Brawley turnovers in the final 3:52 of the half. Bulldogs’ senior Marco Esquer intercepted a Gutierrez pass and then sophomore linebacker Leonel Canchola recovered a Wildcats’ fumble with and the score remained 20-0 at the end of two quarters.

Midway through the third quarter Gutierrez hooked up with Daniloff again, this time from 33 yards out to put Brawley up 27-0 with 5:18 left in the third.

The Wildcats’ first possession of the fourth quarter saw them go 54 yards in eight plays and finish the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run from Gutierrez to make it 34-0.

And in a microcosm of the Bulldogs’ night, they moved the ball on their final possession from their own 34-yard line to the Brawley 23-yard line with just more than 20 seconds remaining. On a second-and-10 play Montejano was intercepted by Ceballos who returned it 82 yards for a touchdown on the game’s final play.

Calexico High’s Luis Angelo Alcala runs through the Brawley defensive line during their Imperial Valley League game at Warne Field in Brawley on Thursday night, Oct. 19. The Wildcats won 40-0. | SERGIO BASTIDAS PHOTO

There was no extra-point attempt as the Ceballos’ score walked-off the 40-0 win for the Wildcats.

Both schools have big rivalry games coming up at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, as the Wildcats travel to Cal Jones Field on the Central Union High campus to face the Spartans in the annual Bell Game. Both teams enter the game with identical 3-0 IVL records, so the winner will be league champs and guarantee themselves a home playoff game.

Calexico hosts crosstown rival Vincent Memorial Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday at Ward Field on the Bulldogs’ campus. The Battle for the Border had a thrilling finish in 2021 when Calexico stopped the Scots at the 1-yard line on the game’s final play.

Last year the Bulldogs’ ground game dismantled the Scots, 42-16.

“Our best defense will be controlling the clock with a good running game,” Solano said of how he plans to attack Vincent Memorial. “We’ve got to execute our assignments and take care of the ball. If we can do that, we’ll be all right.”

The game will serve three purposes for the Bulldogs, with it being senior night, homecoming and the Battle for the Border.

Thursday’s Other Game

Central Union, 14 (Home)

Imperial, 10