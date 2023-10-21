FOOTBALL: Vikings Rally Late to Down Scots, 27-25

HOLTVILLE — One second left, one play left and two yards away for the Desert League championship.

That’s what the Holtville High School football team faced trailing Vincent Memorial Catholic High, 25-21, in the de-facto DL championship game at Birger Field in Holtville on Friday, Oct. 20.

The Vikings called for a pass play with sophomore quarterback Alonso Cuevas looking for either sophomore receiver Alan Carrillo or 6-foot-5 target, senior Bryce Buscaglia. Seeing neither of them open, Cuevas scrambled to his left, tucked the ball and headed for the front corner of the end zone.

He collided with two Scots’ defenders but was ruled to have crossed the goal line, sending his team and the fans into a frenzy as the walk-off touchdown gave the Vikings a 27-25 victory and the top spot in the DL standings with one game remaining.

“I didn’t see any of my receivers open so I just went for it,” said the 16-year-old Cuevas. “I closed my eyes and went for the line and didn’t know anything until I heard my teammates and everyone yelling. It was awesome.”

The Holtville High School football team celebrates after beating Vincent Memorial Catholic, 27-25, by scoring a touchdown on the final play of the game at Birger Field in Holtville on Friday, Oct. 20. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The victory leaves the Vikings at 2-0 in the DL (6-2 overall) with a final league matchup set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at Calipatria (0-2 in the DL, 3-6 overall). Vincent Memorial is done with its DL schedule and sits at 2-1 in league (6-3 overall), while Palo Verde of Blythe is 1-2 in the DL (4-6 overall).

“That’s twice in two weeks this team fell behind but never threw in the towel,” said Jason Turner, the Vikings’ seventh-year head coach. “We were down at halftime and there wasn’t yelling, there was just some adjustments to make to fix what wasn’t working.”

Holtville fell behind 25-7 three minutes into the second quarter and looked outmatched by the Scots’ offense. Vincent Memorial scored easily on four of its first five possessions with senior quarterback Jacobo Elias throwing for two touchdowns and running for another.

The Scots took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards in six plays with Elias connecting with junior receiver Diego Cisneros on a 48-yard touchdown pass. Elias booted the extra point and the Scots were up 7-0.

Holtville responded with a five-play, 73-yard drive that finished with Cuevas hitting sophomore receiver Alan Carrillo for a 49-yard touchdown. Senior Bryan Padilla kicked the point after and it was all tied, 7-7, with 7:26 left in the quarter.

The Cuevas-to-Carrillo connection was successful all night for the Vikings, as the two hooked up 10 times for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Vincent Memorial Catholic junior running back Roberto Carranza (22) looks for yardage during the Scots’ 27-25 Desert League loss to Holtville at Birger Field in Holtville on Friday, Oct. 20. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Vincent Memorial regained the lead at 13-7 late in the first quarter when junior running back Roberto Carranza scored from four yards out. The six-play drive covered 96 yards with Elias doing most of the work on an 87-yard scramble down the sideline to the Vikings’ 4-yard line.

The Scots’ next touchdown was set up by a nice punt return from Carranza who returned the ball from his own 25-yard line to the Vikings’ 37. Five plays later Elias was scrambling in from eight yards out to put Vincent Memorial up 19-7 with 10:42 left in the second quarter.

On the ensuing possession Holtville went for a fourth-and-six from its own 24-yard line and failed, giving the Scots the ball at the 24. It only took one play for Elias to find senior Miguel Ruiz open in the end zone for a 24-yard scoring strike, giving Vincent Memorial the 25-7 lead with 9:04 left before halftime.

“We needed to play the entire game like we played that first half,” said Fernando Santana, the Scots’ associate head coach. “We were clicking on all cylinders on offense and our defense was playing well. But you have to do it for four quarters, not just two.”

With four minutes left before halftime the Vikings closed the margin to 25-15 when Cuevas threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Raul Briseno. The score capped a 10-play, 64-yard drive.

Neither team was able to score in the third quarter, but Holtville narrowed the gap to 25-21 on a 1-yard run from senior Griffin Garcia with 8:00 left in the game. Garcia led the Vikings rushing attack with 87 yards on 16 carries.

The Scots got possession of the ball with 3:38 left and on a third-and-14 play from their own 30-yard line, Elias was intercepted by Holtville sophomore Asael Miranda at the Vikings 42-yard line with 2:08 left.

Holtville moved the ball down the field with short passes to Carrillo and runs by junior back Hector Sanchez. On a fourth-and-9 play from the Scots’ 19-yard-line, Cuevas connected with Buscaglia on a 17-yard completion down to the 2-yard line with eight seconds left.

Holtville High junior running back Hector Sanchez (6) fights for yardage during the Vikings’ 27-25 Desert League victory over Vincent Memorial Catholic at Birger Field in Holtville on Friday, Oct. 20. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Two quick incompletions later set up Cuevas’ heroics on the final play of the game.

Holtville’s Axe Game rivalry game at Calipatria on Thursday, Oct. 26, now comes with even more meaning as the Vikings can clinch the DL title with a win.

Vincent Memorial will also be in its annual crosstown rivalry game, the Battle for the Border, on Friday, Oct. 27, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Ward Field on the Calexico High School campus.

Both the Scots and Vikings will be in the CIF-San Diego Section playoffs slated to get under way in two weeks with Vincent Memorial ranked second in Division V and Holtville ranked No. 1 in Division V-AA.

Friday’s Other Games

