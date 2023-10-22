National City Man in Jail for Calipatria Attempted 187

CALIPATRIA — One man had to be airlifted to a Coachella Valley trauma unit and the man allegedly responsible was behind bars on one count of attempted murder, all stemming from a confrontation between the family members and friends of the suspect’s girlfriend, according to police.

Marquis Jamal Atchison | IMPERIAL COUNTY JAIL PHOTO

National City resident Marquis Jamal Atchison, 32, who was in the Imperial County jail with his bail set at $1 million, was visiting Calipatria on Saturday, Oct. 21 with his girlfriend, both of whom were attending some sort of family gathering, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara said on Sunday, Oct. 22.

At some point, around 6:35 p.m., police were called to a disturbance between several males at Circle K at 131 W. Main St. in Calipatria. Apparently, Atchison is alleged to have run his white Chevy Malibu into three people — some combination of friends and relatives of his girlfriend — injuring one person in the chest severely, Mara said.

Atchison fled the scene, the most severely injured victim was stabilized and flown to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs and the two other victims allegedly hit by Atchison’s car denied medical treatment against advice, Mara said.

Around 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Atchison’s vehicle was spotted in Calipatria by police and a high-speed pursuit through residential neighborhoods ensued between 60 mph to 70 mph, the chief said. For the safety of the community, the pursuit was called off and a Valleywide BOLO (be on the lookout) went out.

About 11 p.m., Brawley police officers located Atchison’s car at the Chevron service station (former Fillco) at 977 Main St. on the east side of the city. Mara said there was a brief struggle but Atchison was subdued.

No additional information was immediately available.