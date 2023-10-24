ECPD Arrests Fugitive Suspect in Mid-March Stabbing 

EL CENTRO — A local man wanted in a stabbing from mid-March was brought to justice by El Centro police with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Office on Monday morning, Oct. 23 when authorities learned he had returned to the Valley.

John Durant Dublin, 40, of El Centro | IMPERIAL COUNTY JAIL PHOTO

John Durant Dublin, 40, of El Centro was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon at the Villa Hermosa Studio apartments at 1226 Adams Ave., where he was staying with family members, while El Centro police officers and U.S. marshals surrounded the area, El Centro police Sgt. Steven FIsher said on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Dublin was being held in the Imperial County jail with bail set at $150,000.

Around March 15, Dublin reportedly stabbed another man in the driveway of his home on Olive Avenue and 10th Street in El Centro, according to information from old police call logs.

The victim sustained a punctured lung and drove himself to the hospital; he has since recovered, Fisher said. It was at that point that Dublin fled Imperial County and had been on the lam ever since, the sergeant said.

Fisher said that the license plate on the vehicle Dublin was traveling in did come back with hits outside Imperial County, but police were not able to immediately secure an arrest warrant. However, the same system that flags license plates, flagged Dublin’s car when it entered Imperial County again.

Six members of the marshal’s office were called in as backup and an operation was staged on Monday morning, Fisher said.

Police were able to make contact with a family member inside the apartment, Dublin’s mother, according to police call logs, and an El Centro police detective trained in hostage negotiation coaxed Dublin down to the parking lot after about an hour, where he was arrested without further trouble, Fisher said.

As for the March stabbing, Fisher added that apparently the crime was random, and neither Dublin nor the victim knew each other. Apparently, Dublin allegedly believed he was accosting someone else, Fisher said.