IMPERIAL — A vibrant celebration of the Mexican holiday honoring the dead, the city of Imperial welcomed back its first “signature event” of the season with its take on Dia de los Muertos, Saturday, Oct. 21’s Fiesta De Los Muertos and downtown street fair.

Along the streets, vendors were lined up selling food, there were booths for face painting, vendors sold traditional decorations like “calaveras,” which are sugar skulls, and “esqueletos,” which are skeletons.

Traditional items found on Dia de los Muertos altars, or “ofrendas,” were being sold at the street fair like water to quench the thirst of the spirits, candles to light the path to guide spirits home, “papel picado,” which is the perforated paper to represent the wind which help souls travel, and sand sculptures representing the final element, earth.

Citlali Torres of El Centro tries the bag toss at the Sun Community Federal Credit Union booth during Fiesta de los Muertos and downtown street fair on Saturday, Oct. 21 in Imperial. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Not being sold but seen through the event at a large community ofrenda put up by Imperial Valley College Chicano Studies students were portraits of loved ones that are always the most vital additions to Dia de los Muertos. The photos and “offerings” are needed for the dead to crossover. Salt and “flor de muerto,” which are marigolds, with their bright color and strong fragrance are believed to attract spirits and the color orange is also associated with the feeling of celebrating life.

Fiesta de los Muertos took place in downtown Imperial on Imperial Avenue between Sixth and Ninth streets. Both sides of the street were filled with vendors with people filling themselves with buffalo fries, hot dogs, tacos, and of course, the staple of street fairs, kettle corn.

“I like seeing all the people. To see what they are buying. Listen to music and of course, eating and seeing all the sugar skull stuff there is,” Isis Carrillo of El Centro said.

Gabby Olguin-Nixon of Imperial waves at an old friend during Fiesta de los Muertos and downtown street fair on Saturday, Oct. 21 in Imperial. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

As part of Fiesta de los Muertos, Mayor Katie Burnworth appeared via prerecorded (and in person) State of City Address for 2023 at one end of the event.

There was a pumpkin carving area put on by Boy Scouts Troop 4070, which also sold candy and refreshments.

A long line was forming at the scary hay maze with Jason, Pennywise, and Chucky waiting to scare all who dared enter, before those who tried made their escape through the twisted path of death.

VWE had its wrestlers on hand to entertain, showing off with the high-flying lucha libre-style of agile aerial assaults.

DJ Taterwulf was leading rounds of “loteria” as he called out “El Pino, El Gallo, El Paraguas, La Muerte,” and of course, everyone’s favorite, “El Borracho.”

Alma Moreno (right) of El Centro looks off into the distance as she waits to perform during Fiesta de los Muertos and downtown street fair on Saturday, Oct. 21 in Imperial. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

There was also live music, with mariachi bands playing traditional Mexican songs. Mariachi Aurora de Calexico kicked off the event, with vocalist Edgar Moreno belting out some of those traditional tunes like “La Llorona,” while folklorico dancers whirled in their traditional Jalisco ribbon dresses.

“I like to see the people, the food, and the fresh air feels good. I like that everyone is out,” said Christina Covarrubias of Imperial, as she walked around with her daughter. “My tata used to play the guitar, so I love listening to the music.”

Her daughter, Caitlynn Benson, seconded that emotion, also saying, “I love listening to the singing.”

The event is an opportunity to celebrate Mexican culture with the whole community and honor the dead while celebrating life.

“I’m here with friends and family celebrating the Dia de los Muertos. It’s a time to show off our costumes and get ready for the Halloween season,” Andres Chong of El Centro said.