Imperial County Resolution Declares Alamorio A ‘Colonia’

EL CENTRO — Imperial County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa presented a resolution to the county board to designate the unincorporated community of Alamorio as a “colonia,” a move that would ideally allow the county to build out an area primed to see development with the growth of San Diego State University-Imperial Valley.

Alamorio is four and half miles east of Brawley and is a township which dates to the early 1900s. The county Executive Office would like to explore all available grant funding sources for infrastructure improvements for the township. If designated as a colonia, the Executive Office would then use colonia grant funding from state and federal governments to build out the infrastructure the area currently does not have.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development both define colonias as rural communities within the U.S.-Mexico border region that lack adequate water, sewer or decent housing or a combination of all three.

“Discussing some of the opportunities that we could see happen for some of the outer end areas of the city of Brawley that could benefit from some additional services, with Senate Bill 125, San Diego State University will be able to grow their campus in the north end. So, we have a lot of projects going in the north end,” Figueroa said on Tuesday. “Some of the opportunities we have to assist these communities as a county is to bring in additional resources that at times can be noncompetitive to help address infrastructure needs.

“Alamorio would be a great fit as a colonia because if proper infrastructure is provided, through multiple projects in this area other projects and the city of Brawley could benefit from them,” he added.

The county board unanimously approved the resolution.

The Alamorio area, declared a “colonia” by resolution of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Oct. 24, is east of Brawley. Hallmarks include the north campus of San Diego State University-Imperial Valley and the Alamorio Store. | GOOGLE MAP

Pest-sniffing Pooches On the Job

The Imperial County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office is working on a new project in collaboration with some detector dogs, not unlike the kind of dogs used to sniff out drugs at the border. But these dogs have been trained to identify Asian citrus psyllid, the invasive insect responsible for citrus greening that has wiped out groves throughout the country.

The Asian citrus psyllid fits on the tip of a pencil but they can spread a terrible disease named huanglongbing, which causes the citrus greening, and has been devastating to the citrus industry where it has been found.

“When the dogs hit on (an) Asian citrus psyllid infestation, we send the affected area into the state and they check them for the disease, which we have not found in the county yet, thankfully,” Agricultural Commissioner Jolene Dessert said on Tuesday. “So that’s just a little update on our pest detection department; we have many pests that we survey.”

Nancy Rhodes, a member of the Imperial County Behavioral Health Advisory Board, introduced the board’s annual report to the county Board of Supervisors at its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 24. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Behavioral Health Advisory Report

Nancy Rhodes, a 23-year member of the Imperial County Behavioral Health Advisory Board, introduced the board’s annual report, noting that communication between the board, county Behavioral Health Services, the police departments and hospitals for people who might be “5150” has been touch and go in the past.

“This last year it’s been working out really well. My concern — and it has been addressed — is, that we do have repeat customers. Even that has gone down because Behavioral Health has a team that works with the police department(s),” said Rhodes as she presented the fiscal 2022-2023 report to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors during its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 24. “Together, they can determine what the individuals need and what kind of needs they need.”

“5150” is the number of the section of the Welfare and Institutions Code which allows involuntary detention for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization hold when a person is evaluated to be a danger to others, or to themselves, or is gravely disabled.

The annual report had a long list of services that are available to the residents of Imperial County. Some of the services that are given range for adults, older adults, youths, young adults, children and adolescents, or for treatment of substance use disorders, and things like mental health triage services and engagement services.

Outreach efforts include a weekly wellness radio show in English and Spanish that covers mental health and substance use disorder. The radio shows also feature topics on how to access behavioral health services. BHS also provides a website at www.bhs.imperialcounty.org

BHS also hosts the World Mental Health Day Summit each October in collaboration with Imperial Valley College.

The mobile RV that was purchased about a year and a half ago is now on the road and reaching out to areas that had a difficult time accessing BHS services before. It’s been something that’s been working out well for Behavioral Health, Rhodes said.

The advisory board also wanted to thank the county board for the increase in pay that the department was given. “It has been very needed for a very long time, but we will take what we can get, thank you,” Rhodes said.