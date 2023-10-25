RZR Maker Expands its Foothold in Dunes with Glamis Plan

EL CENTRO — Polaris Inc., a well-known American manufacturer of off-highway vehicles headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, has been in operation since 1954 and is one of the leaders in the industry.

Glamis, on the other hand, is a popular off-road destination located in the eastern portion of Imperial County and is part of the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area. Spanning over 40 miles, the “Glamis dunes” are renowned for their vastness and reportedly attract more than 1 million off-road enthusiasts every year.

Polaris staked its claim to the Glamis area in 2018, when it purchased the Glamis Beach Store from the estate of the late Eugene LeBlanc and has continued to hold its popular off-road marketing event, Camp RZR, which takes place this weekend.

But since it closed on the property in late 2018/early 2019 and hired local planning and development consultant, Jurg Heuberger, around that time to assist in developing its Glamis Specific Plan, the company had big ideas on the horizon.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, that Glamis Specific Plan underwent a public hearing and approval by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, and Polaris officials and their consultants were on hand to talk about some of the plans.

“Developing a specific plan will create a master plan. The area has been subdivided into five different areas and each have different uses,” David McIntyre of McIntyre Consultants said, speaking on behalf of Polaris.

David McIntyre of McIntyre Consultants speaks to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors on behalf of Polaris Inc. during a hearing on the vehicle manufacturer’s Glamis Specific Plan on Tuesday, Oct. 24. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Planning Area 1 would hold special events like Camp RZR, the large-scale public events that are a mix of commercial and promotional, where the public is treated to free concerts and product exhibitions and more. Planning Areas 2,3 and 4 provide for the expansion of the special event areas like the following, adventure centers and amusement facilities, an “off-road experience” and an obstacle course. Planning area 5 would provide for a Polaris research and development facility only accessible to Polaris employees.

McIntyre said Polaris wants to bring and build an R&D facility for its off-road vehicle brands where the company could work on developing projects and testing equipment in a real-world setting.

The firm has plans to expand its operations by developing permanent structures in the current “vendors’ row” sales area. These structures would provide a more stable and organized setting for vendors to showcase their products. Additionally, Polaris intends to build an RV park to cater to the needs of travelers and campers. This park would offer amenities and facilities for a comfortable stay attracting visitors from far and wide.

In addition to these developments, the firm also envisions constructing other structures that can be leased or rented by commercial and retail entities. These spaces could serve as ideal locations for shops or restaurants, providing a diverse range of services and amenities to customers. By offering these leasing opportunities, the firm aims to create a vibrant and bustling environment, attracting both locals and tourists alike.

Heuberger, former director of the county planning and development services department, has been working with Polaris Inc. as a paid consultant on its plan since 2019 and was there to answer any questions the county board or the public had.

All of the boxes have been checked and approved by the county. A resolution for the approval of the water supply assessment for the Glamis Specific Plan was determined that adequate ground water is available.

An environmental impact report determined that the California Environmental Quality Act which analyzes environmental effects was adequate.

The mitigation monitoring and reporting program was prepared in accordance with the requirements of the CEQA guidelines.

Stefanie Schwalenberg (foreground), vice president of customer experience integration at Polaris Inc., and Jurg Heuberger, a local consultant working with Polaris on its Glamis Specific Plan, speaks to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 24. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

The specific plan was reviewed and considered and was able to demonstrate that all public costs of providing public services, infrastructure, roads, drainage, wastewater collection and treatment and distribution, fire protection and police services will have a net positive impact to the community.

The general plan amendment is not likely to cause serious health problems or environmental damage.

The zone change ordinance was amended to S-2, open space and C-2, medium commercial, to CR-1, commercial recreation in the Glamis Specific Plan.

A conditional use permit increased existing water well production from 1.5 acre-feet per year to 25 acre-feet per year.

Planning commission was presented with a water supply assessment, a final environmental impact report, a mitigation monitoring and reporting program, the Glamis Specific Plan, a general plan amendment, Glamis Specific Plan zone change, and conditional use permit water well.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their support on this project. It’s been a while and I’ve learned a lot and just appreciate your support,” said Stefanie Schwalenberg, vice president of customer experience integration at Polaris.

In 2018, Polaris Inc. announced its RZR off-road-vehicle brand had purchased the historic Glamis Beach Store, several buildings and a total of 166 acres of private property from the LeBlanc family for a reported $6.8 million, according to off-road industry publication UTV Action.

Heuberger has said in a 2020 story in the Calexico Chronicle that the Glamis Specific Plan development area is really the only privately owned property in the Glamis area, which is primarily federally owned wilderness. There is a small amount of private land southeast of the Glamis store known as Boardmanville. Beyond that it’s thousands of acres of federal land in the form of desert shrubbery and massive ever-shifting sand dunes.

All in time to celebrate and kickstart the desert season and celebrate the project’s milestone, the two-day 2023 Camp RZR will be happening on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28. Food vendors, demo rides, a kids’ zone, RZR showcases, and of course the headliner, Everclear, will be performing on Saturday.