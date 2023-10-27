AB 617 Helps Air Quality One Project At A Time

IMPERIAL — Some $8.8 million is headed to the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District to distribute to some schools in the Calexico-Heber-El Centro area for electric vehicle infrastructure and $1.1 million to the Heber Elementary School District for bus electrification projects.

Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, joined community members and stakeholders at his district office at the Imperial County airport on Tuesday, Oct. 24 to celebrate the $9.9 million in what has become yet another milestone in improving the air quality in the Calexico-Heber-El Centro community corridor through projects funded by Assembly Bill 617.

“We have these communities around the state of California that we need to pay specific attention to and make investments above and beyond what we are doing at our air districts in order to minimize and mitigate those air quality issues,” Garcia said as he addressed those gathered at the airport. “We have a lot of children in this region with asthma, a lot of children who cannot go out and play during recess, who cannot be out running around at the parks because of the respiratory problems and because of the air quality.”

For several years now, a committee of local government officials, environmental justice organizations, community and business interests and residents have been meeting to address pollution in the corridor, suggest projects and apply for funding for those projects.

Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, presents the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District and county stakeholders with a ceremonial check for $8.8 million to distribute to some schools in the Calexico-Heber-El Centro area for electric vehicle infrastructure. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

The Air Pollution Control District has partnered with Comite Civico del Valle on the program, which is then tracked and assessed through the state through the help of the California Air Resources Board.

AB 617, authored by Assembly member Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, was passed in 2017 specifically to tackle the issue of air pollution in environmental justice communities. This program mandates local air districts and CARB take action to reduce air pollution in these communities that are most affected by it. The aim is to address the negative impacts of air pollution and work toward creating healthier and safer environments for the residents of these areas.

Since 2018, APCD and Comite Civico have co-chaired and facilitated the AB 617 Community Steering Committee for the El Centro-Heber-Calexico corridor that has identified and funded such projects as the purchase of electric school buses in Calexico, a mobile air-monitoring project across the New River, an expansion of Comite Civico’s IVAN community air-monitoring network, the paving of alleys and dirt roads within the existing corridor, air filtration for schools, urban greening projects, and updating APCD rules and policies.

Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, presents Heber Elementary School District officials and staff with a ceremonial check for $1.1 million to distribute to some schools in the Calexico-Heber-El Centro area for bus electrification projects. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Earlier this year, CARB approved a second AB 617 corridor — a Phase 1 Northend for Brawley, Calipatria and Westmorland — got underway. It is still in the formative phase.

Israel Hernandez with the APCD was there to accept the celebratory check and talked about the process that has been going on for a number of years.

“The first phase came in about three years ago, and it was about $8 million,” Hernandez said. “The next phase was $9.9 million. It helps in reducing the air emissions by providing the schools with infrastructure to charge electric buses. We are taking away those diesel buses and some of those gasoline cars.”

Heber Elementary School District Superintendent Juan Cruz was there along with most of the Heber school board and some school staff. He brought up the aging fleet of buses that could use an overhaul.

“For Heber, it is obviously the age of our buses and our limited funds and the expectations from the state to reduce emissions and air pollution,” Cruz said. “Everyone, especially the children will benefit from this bill. We will see many benefits.”

The township of Heber and Heber Elementary School District has benefited from this bill before. Earlier this year, Heber school district received a paving project grant for $366,000. That grant turned the school bus dirt drop-off area into a paved parking lot and a paved drop-off zone, reducing pollution.