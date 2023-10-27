FOOTBALL: Vikings Swat Hornets in Annual Axe Game

CALIPATRIA — It didn’t take long for the Holtville High football team to gain total control of the annual Axe Game, sprinting out to a 27-0 lead in the first quarter and cruising in for a 53-6 Desert League-clinching victory over Calipatria at Veterans Field on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The win gives the Vikings (7-2 overall) the DL championship with an unblemished 3-0 record. Vincent Memorial Catholic finished second in the league at 2-1, followed by Palo Verde of Blythe at 1-2 and Calipatria (3-7 overall) in fourth at 0-3.

Holtville had two dramatic fourth-quarter comeback wins to beat Palo Verde and Vincent Memorial the last two weeks, but didn’t need the drama against the Hornets. The Vikings scored 27 points on their first nine offensive plays while allowing just one first down to Calipatria in the opening stanza.

“The Axe Game is always for the seniors and this one had added meaning for them with the chance to be league champions on the line,” said Jason Turner, the Vikings’ seventh-year head coach who is a perfect 7-0 in Axe Games. “We wanted to come out and keep playing with the momentum we had to finish the game last week.”

Sophomore quarterback Alonso Cuevas, who scored the winning touchdown against the Scots, had a red-hot first quarter, going 5-of-5 passing for 127 yards and three touchdowns. He finished the game completing 8-of-10 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns.

Holtville High junior receiver Alan Carrillo (85) reels in one of his two touchdown catches during the first quarter of the Vikings’ 53-6 Desert League victory over Calipatria at Veterans Field in Calipatria on Thursday, Oct. 26. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“They (Hornets) were really pressing our receivers and we were able to go for the deep ball,” Cuevas said. “We were able to run a deep post and other deep routes and they were working very well.”

The Vikings’ opening drive went 71 yards in four plays with Cuevas hitting senior Bryce Buscaglia for a 17-yard touchdown to open the scoring at the 8:03 mark of the first quarter.

Holtville’s Andre Estrada intercepted Hornet junior quarterback Caleb Spence on the next play to set up the Vikings’ next score. Senior Griffin Garcia busted through the defense to grab an 11-yard touchdown run with 7:13 left in the opening quarter.

The final two touchdowns of the opening quarter came courtesy of Cuevas’ arm, hitting sophomore Raul Briseno on a 23-yard touchdown pass and then connecting with sophomore Alan Carrillo on a 40-yard strike that gave the Vikings a 27-0 lead with 1:13 left in the quarter.

Defensively, Holtville was dominant in the opening quarter, not allowing a first down to the Hornets until the final minute of the quarter. The leader of the defense is senior middle linebacker Fermin Velarde who ended the game with a forced fumble, a recovered fumble, a blocked punt and numerous tackles for losses.

“I don’t really go out there and plan much, I just go out and play with my instincts,” Velarde said. “It’s good to keep the Axe and get the league championship in my senior year, but we have more work to do.”

Holtville High senior receiver Bryce Buscaglia struggles for more yardage against the Calipatria defense during the Vikings’ 53-6 Desert League victory over the Hornets at Veterans Field in Calipatria on Thursday, Oct. 26. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The second quarter saw two touchdowns from the Vikings, including a 72-yard touchdown from Cuevas to Carrillo and an 18-yard touchdown run from junior back Hector Sanchez to give Holtville a 40-0 lead with 33 seconds left.

Calipatria didn’t throw in the towel for the half, taking the ensuing kickoff and going 64 yards in three plays with two 15-yard penalties on the Vikings helping the Hornets move down the field.

Spence was able to connect with junior Dominic Hawk on an 18-yard touchdown pass with one second left before halftime to make the score 40-6.

“Those are some tough kids over there on the Calipat sideline,” Turner said. “They didn’t shy away, they just kept battling right down to the final play.”

The Vikings got a 2-yard touchdown run from junior Landon Kellum in the third quarter and a 7-yard touchdown run from sophomore Enrique Armas in the fourth period to make the final, 53-6.

Holtville entered the game as the top seed in CIF-San Diego Section Division V-AA and will likely have a bye in the first round of the playoffs, set to begin on Friday, Nov. 3. Calipatria was the No. 6 seed in the division that will only take six into the playoffs.

If the Hornets’ ranking holds, they will make the playoffs and likely play third-seeded Tri-City Christian in Vista in a first-round matchup on Friday, Nov. 3.

Playoff pairings for all CIF-San Diego Section football divisions will be announced on Saturday, Oct. 28.