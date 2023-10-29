Calexico High School’s Leo Canchola (No. 10) scored the Bulldogs’ only touchdown during the annual Battle for the Border rivalry game with the Vincent Memorial Catholic Scots on Friday night, Oct. 27 on Ward Field in Calexico. The Scots won the game 14-7 to reclaim the Vic Carrillo Trophy after a two-year dry spell. | ANGEL ESPARZA PHOTO
Home
Regional News
In Regional News

PHOTOS: Calexico Loses the ‘Battle’ But Wins the Night

Bulldogs Celebrate Senior Night and Football Homecoming During Rivalry Game at Ward Field

on

CALEXICO — While the Battle for the Border didn’t exactly go Calexico High’s way under the glare of the lights of Ward Field on Friday night, Oct. 27, everything else turned up roses.

Despite a scoreboard that ended the evening with the Vincent Memorial Catholic Scots on top, 14-7, for the Vic Carrillo Trophy, the Bulldog faithful were treated to a special series of events including Senior Night to precede the action on the field and the football Homecoming Court ceremony at halftime.

All senior members of the Bulldogs football squad were escorted onto the field by their parents or loved ones for Senior Night, and the homecoming court was named and introduced to the crowd to cheers from friends, family and fans.

What didn’t occur Friday night but also marked the weekend, was the Associated Student Body activities surrounding homecoming, including a parade around the neighborhood on Friday morning and the football homecoming dance on Saturday night, Oct. 28.

See also

All photos from Friday night were taken by Angel Esparza of MiCalexico.

  • ANGEL ESPARZA PHOTO
  • ANGEL ESPARZA PHOTO
  • ANGEL ESPARZA PHOTO
  • ANGEL ESPARZA PHOTO
  • ANGEL ESPARZA PHOTO
  • ANGEL ESPARZA PHOTO
  • ANGEL ESPARZA PHOTO
  • ANGEL ESPARZA PHOTO
  • ANGEL ESPARZA PHOTO
  • ANGEL ESPARZA PHOTO
  • ANGEL ESPARZA PHOTO
  • ANGEL ESPARZA PHOTO
  • ANGEL ESPARZA PHOTO
  • ANGEL ESPARZA PHOTO
Previous
Heber Fall Fiesta Turns Up the Fun
Next
IV Food Bank’s P3 Proves the Power of Philanthropy