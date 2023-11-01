Holtville High Students Create Campus ‘Ofrenda’

HOLTVILLE — Holtville High School’s Day of the Dead altar, or “ofrenda,” is in front of the main office of school through Friday, Nov. 3 with artwork was created by students in Mr. Guzman’s art class and set up by Mrs. Leon’s ELD class.

Day of the Dead is celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 2. The Day of the Dead is to commemorate the lives of loved ones who have passed on and the Holtville High School Day of the Dead altar has photos of former staff members, students, and loved ones placed by staff and students.