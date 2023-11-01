SloFlow’s Events Champion Safe Spaces, Inclusivity in Imperial

IMPERIAL — Stepping into SloFlow Yoga Studio on the night of Friday, Oct. 27 spelled an evening of fully unconventional, yet fully safe and welcoming fun. Tables arranged inside the studio space offered everything from knitted dolls, pots with painted designs, and handmade soaps, all part of a space with sales as a component — but not the end goal.

Cassandra Valenzuela, who also goes by Cass, told Calexico Chronicle on the night of her fifth community event in the city of Imperial that her main goal with these events is simply to welcome artists and local small vendors to use the space as they please.

“It’s a safe space,” she remarked constantly, referring to the need she saw in her community for a space that is fully devoid of consumerism and centered only on arts, crafts, and community acceptance of all identities.

Cass and Fern have a friendly conversation at the LiquiFern Art table during Community Event No. 5 at SloFlow Yoga Studio in Imperial on Friday, Oct. 27. | JUAN VALENCIA PHOTO

Valenzuela, a local artist who primarily works with paintings, explained that SloFlow Yoga Studio’s owner, Sara Rosas, lent part of her business’ space to Valenzuela so she could use it solely for her art. Cass, whose artistic movement in the Imperial Valley started with Calexico’s first Art Walk, has now turned this space (a room within the yoga studio) into Cass Artt Studio, where her paintings and queer safe space messaging proudly adorn every wall.

Besides this art studio, however, the community events, which take place in the actual yoga studio space and have been happening monthly since June, have been Valenzuela’s answer to problems and deficiencies she noticed when she first participated in Calexico’s Art Walks.

“I’ve never felt safe participating at events where I’m not comfortable taking my kids,” she explained, referring to the previous Art Walk space which crammed arts, non-art-related vendors and alcoholic beverages into the same area, which she said often resulted in brawls, altercations, and uncomfortable behavior from attendees.

Community Event No. 5 is a clear response to these issues right from the first table one could see stepping in. Cindy Saavedra, whose table at the event consisted of decorative plants, tote bags, and clay pots painted with designs, explained that she came up with her “business” name, Barro Art, literally right before arriving at the event.

“It started with COVID for me,” she explained. “During the pandemic, I didn’t know what to do to keep my mind busy. Then one day I randomly saw some old clay pots in my yard and just thought to paint. Now here I am!”

Though it was pure impetus that drove Saavedra’s artistic pursuit, now Cass’ community events offer a space where even artists who know they want to create art but lack a business structure, branding, etc., still have a space to take ownership of their work and share it with the community.

“Sara lends this space to me and to the community,” Valenzuela further explained. “And I then lend it to artists to use it how they will for these events.”

Valenzuela said she has every intention to continue holding these monthly events, dedicated to maintaining a safe space she finds so rare in the Valley. For every event, vendors and artists alternate, so there is always something new awaiting — and with the added feature that the space is truly open to any willing artist, “always something new” resounds with freshness, excitement, and a truly inclusive communal space.