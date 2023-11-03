Armed Calexico Man Barricades Himself Inside Home

Calexico police take Jose Dominguez into custody late Thursday, Nov. 2. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CALEXICO POLICE OFFICERS ASSOCIATION

CALEXICO — An armed resident of Calle de Oro East who barricaded himself on his property for around an hour was eventually coaxed out by authorities following a buildup of police and tactical response units to the address late Thursday night, Nov. 2.

Jose Cruz Dominguez, 45, of Calexico was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm when he is alleged to have fired off at least 17 rounds from his AR-15-style 223-caliber rifle during some sort of party or celebration, Calexico police Sgt. Miguel Carbajal said on Friday, Nov. 3.

Dominguez was taken to the Imperial County jail with bail set at $10,000; he has since been released.

Around 8:30 p.m., police received at least two calls, one reporting fireworks and one reporting gunshots, in the 1200 block of Calle de Oro East. When officers arrived, they saw the fireworks but also heard gunfire and witnessed a man with what appeared to be a rifle go back into a residence, Carbajal said.

U.S. Border Patrol and Border Patrol’s SWAT-like tactical unit, BORTAC, and the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office drone unit for surveillance were all called to the scene to assist, according to Carbajal.

There were a total of five people inside the home, and all were eventually convinced to come out rather than any tactical action being taken, Carbajal said.

Police seized a total of four weapons from the house, including two rifles and two hand guns.