Calexico Manager Defends Firehouse RVs, Promenade Pulled

CALEXICO — Only two days after the city celebrated the grand opening of its new fire station headquarters, Calexico’s city manager found herself taking segments of the public to task for criticizing how the city is managing its response to problems at Fire Station No. 2.

The chief issue for some is the fact that there is the belief that Calexico firefighters are being housed in recreational vehicles on the site of the Grant Street fire station, and members of the public questioned city officials about the accommodations during the Calexico City Council meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren used her city manager’s report portion of the meeting to come out firing.

“Where were you? All of you that are complaining about the travel trailers. Where were you when the Fire Department, the firefighters were living in those quarters for five years with mold? No one was here to defend the Fire Department,” Colio Warren said, looking out into the audience in council chambers.

“(Past) city managers were advised that that building had mold. When I arrived to the city and took a tour, I saw mold and I told the fire chief (at the time, Diego Favila) that we need to remove those individuals from that location because it is an unhealthy place to be,” she said.

Although Colio Warren did not mention it directly, what likely factored heavily into her city manager’s report was a four-minute segment on the Spanish-language web channel, Frontera 360, that was posted on Monday, Oct. 30, the morning of the fire station grand opening. The piece was based entirely around members of the effort to recall Mayor Raul Ureña and council member Gilberto Manzanarez and their concern over the RVs being used to house the fire crews.

Esperanza explained at Wednesday’s council meeting that former Chief Favila himself had publicly stated in a council meeting that for five years firefighters and staff at station No. 2 were exposed to mold.

A larger mobile home rather than an RV was contemplated for station No. 2. A cost estimate was obtained and the request was put on a special meeting agenda, and it was approved as a temporary facility a number of months ago. Yet when the Fire Department went the next day to pick up the mobile home, it was no longer available, Colio Warren said.

“We looked for other mobile homes and the amount was somewhere in the $150,000 range. We thought, ‘Why would we invest so much money in a rental mobile unit?’” she added.

The Calexico Firefighters Association voiced its concern that they wanted to be at the Grant Street location, according to the city manager. Colio Warren then pointed out that the association asked her if they could use the travel trailers that were located at the water plant. She said didn’t want to force anyone into the travel trailers but would ask the City Council, and the council approved. The RVs were donated by the county from their leftover COVID emergency stock and were intended to be used for homeless response.

Colio Warren said the plan is for the trailers to be a staging facility and not living quarters. They allow for staffing to be on site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., which are the peak hours, she said.

“I hope that everyone understands that our priority is to keep our staff safe,” Colio Warren said of the decision to close the station while repairs occur.

In early October, the City Council allocated $611,736 recovered from the California Department of Housing and Community Development, along with an additional $500,000 from former Redevelopment Agency bond proceeds, totaling around $1.1 million in funds to renovate the westside firehouse.

Rockwood Promenade Kicks Off BID Update

Robert Gronich, owner of Garlan’s in downtown Calexico and a member of the Business Improvement District, was on hand for a BID update but immediately started on one of the bigger issues to be discussed during Wednesday’s council meeting — the fate of the downtown Rockwood Avenue Promenade.

The BID, Gronich said, is in favor of removing the promenade as soon as possible.

“It was a great concept, it was a great idea. I think a lot of us remember the night the Calexico marching band was out there, and it was a great moment,” said Gronich, whose family has operated a business in downtown Calexico for 63 years.

Downtown merchant and Business Improvement District Commissioner Robert Gronich gives a BID update during the City Council meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 1, where he also took the opportunity to lodge a complaint about the Rockwood Avenue Promenade. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“It was just bad timing. It was not done correctly. So many other things need to happen in downtown in order for that promenade to work,” he said.

Moving to other BID business, he said the board doesn’t want to levy any fees from BID members until there is a viable working plan. Also, Gronich has council members Gloria Romo and Manzanarez need to nominate their members to the BID commission so a full five-member board can get to work.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the council was to consider options on how to proceed with the Rockwood Avenue Promenade Project, that is, whether it would stay as is or be closed and the street be reopened to traffic.

But at the urging of Mayor Ureña, the issue was tabled for a future meeting due to lack of some financial figures that would complete the options, the mayor said.

The promenade has been a thorn in the side of several Rockwood Avenue merchants. And the city has had its own issues with dying trees baked in the sweltering summer heat and stolen tables and chairs. The project that was supposed to be a concept of sisterhood, friendship, celebration of culture, and migration has, at times, turned into feuding, bitterness and calls for votes of no confidence in city officials.

“I’m not in favor of that. I think it’s been months and months in the making of this. I believe the citizens have spoken on this. We are waiting for Rockwood Avenue to be open. Particularly the businesses,” City Council member Javier Moreno said. “I myself have walked downtown and spoken to many business owners, and they are eagerly waiting especially for the Christmas season. To not do this right now would be a total disservice to the community.”

“I agree also. We were supposed to have this item actually two weeks ago. I think there was plenty of time for due diligence,” council member Camilo Garcia said. “So again, I will be opposed to that.”

“The reason I’m making a motion to table this item is because we are waiting on some final figures from what’s left over the Essential Workers Program and that will help us and it’s very necessary to make a decision to open or close Rockwood,” Ureña said.

“The only figures I’m interested in are the ones that say to me that businesses downtown are struggling,” Moreno said.

The issue was stricken from the agenda by a 3-2 vote, with Moreno and Garcia voting against.

EV Charging Station Site Agreement OK’d

In February, Comite Civico del Valle Inc. approached the city of Calexico in hopes of installing an electric vehicle charging station as part of its EV40 goal to install 40 some public chargers around the Imperial Valley in the next two years.

Calexico is to be the first site, the chargers proposed for the corner of Fifth Street and Mary Avenue and the agreement between the city and CCV to span 10 years. The city will provide the space for the charging stations and Comite Civico will provide the construction cost, pay for the Imperial Irrigation District’s installation of power and to buy the charging stations.

The cost of the chargers to Comite is $360,000, plus $60,000 for the switch gears, $20,000 for engineering plans and about $300,000 for construction. CCV also has switched the meters and Calexico will not have to pay any electricity bills.

Some $38,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used by the city as a contribution and there will be no other fiscal impact.

The agreement was approved.

Jose Flores, research and advocacy specialist with Comite Civico del Valle, speaks about the electric vehicle charging station CCV and the city of Calexico is partnering to install at the corner of Fifth Street and Mary Avenue during the City Council meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Flores is CCV’s point man on its EV 40 project, which is to install 40 public charging stations throughout the Imperial Valley in the next two years. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

First Quarter Budget Report

The city recently completed the first quarter of its fiscal 2023-2024 budget on Oct. 1, and interim Finance Director Sandra Fonseca presented a budget report to the council.

With 19 percent of its general fund expended, the city is on track and in line with its adopted budget of $19,062,215 (general fund).

All expected expenditure trends are below what is expected for the first quarter, Fonseca said, and the city is operating at 6 percent lower than what was expected at this point in the budget cycle.

General fund results including Measure H are on track with some minor adjustments as final revenues are recorded, she said. But the overall general fund financial position is ahead of budget and presents an opportunity for reinvesting, Fonseca added. The year end results include $214,000 in revenue and 527,000 in expenditure savings.

Heber Park Update

Heber Park has an $8 million budget that was secured about three years ago through grant funding. An engineering design was done and was presented to the council. The cost came out higher than projected and another grant for $5 million was not approved, so a building that was projected to be erected had to be redesigned in order to fit the $8 million budget and not lose the existing $8 million in grant funding available.

New Commissioners

The position of residential commissioner to the Calexico Housing Authority board became vacant due to expiration of Gloria Tovar’s term, but due to her being the sole applicant she was reappointed to the position.

The positions of community services commissioners, which is an advisory body to the City Council, was awarded to Christina M. Rojas by the council and Jose Jesus Iniguez was appointed by council member Garcia.

Police Chief Addresses Incident

A senior citizen who spoke in public comment and who apparently became ill when she returned to her seat in the audience at Wednesday's meeting, was addressed in a press release sent out on Thursday, Nov. 2 by interim Police Chief Armando Orozco.