Welcoming Ride Kicks Off Cattle Call Rodeo Festivities

Cattle Call Kickoff Horse Ride | KIMBER DIAL VIDEO

BRAWLEY — Break out the plaid shirts and big belt buckles, it’s rodeo season y’all!

Brawley families and friends gathered at Meserve Park, assorted street corners and in the Plaza at the center of town to have their turn to pet a horse, wave at city officials and participate in one of the newest Cattle Call traditions on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 2.

The third annual Cattle Call Kickoff Horse Ride marked the official commencement of the Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo festivities for 2023. Horses lined up outside the Brawley Police Department at the 4:30 p.m. start time for the first steps across Main Street at the Plaza in downtown.

The kickoff route made a rectangular shape in the southwest corner of town, starting at the police station and winding its way up to the 200 block of J Street, back east on K Street, down Fifth Street, heading back toward Main Street to end the parade by Brawley business, Inferno Restaurant, where the Kick-Off Mega Mixer event was taking place after the ride finished.

The town gathered together in rodeo spirit, as assorted Brawley officials brought out their cowboy hats and boots for a ride through town. The spirited group included participation from Brawley Mayor George Nava, Brawley Police Chief Jimmy Duran and other officers, and El Centro Sector Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino and other agents.

Just one of many annual rodeo traditions, the scenic ride through Brawley included more than a dozen beautiful brown, black and white horses, borrowed from and accompanied by the El Centro Sector Border Patrol mounted posse.

Brawley police Cmdr. Jon Blackstone smiles for a quick photo on J Street while trotting along with the procession of horses in the third annual Cattle Call Kickoff Horse Ride on Thursday evening, Nov. 2. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“Boot, Scoot and Boogie”

Although the ride was a peaceful stroll, the building rodeo energy was in the air by the Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley in Brawley. Children were eagerly waiting to interact with the dozen horses that would be walking past them just after the beginning point of the route. Students were lined up on the sidewalk outside the club on South Plaza Street, waving a sign that said, “BGCIV (Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley) is ready to Boot, Scoot and Boogie our way to the rodeo!”

The poster made a nod at the Cattle Call Jamboree theme this year, “Boot, Scoot, Boogie: Rodeo Disco,” which can be seen on all the city rodeo paraphernalia like posters and T-shirts.

The group of officials stopped to interact with the children, letting them pet the horses and to say hello for a few minutes. The youths were buzzing with chatter and excitement at the opportunity to get up close and pet the gentle giants walking through their hometown.

“I love horses so much!” one eager 6-year-old yelled excitedly to his friend as they rubbed Cherokee, one of the dark brown horse’s ears.

Once the meet-and-greet moment was over, the club posed festively in front of the participating riders holding up their banner proudly.

“We like getting out and connecting with everyone, especially the kids,” Police Chief Duran shared during the walk through town.

Further along the horse trail, Valerie Aragon and 4-year-old Luna waited by the playground at Meserve Park for the group down the block to make their way toward them.

“Last year I had Luna sitting on the hood, and they walked right up to the car to say hello,” Aragon shared of her previous experience.

Luna kept peering down the street to gauge how long until she could get her hands in the soft mane of one of the many horses. “It was really cool last year, we got to touch a horse,” she said.

“There weren’t this many people when we were sitting here last year,” Aragon commented, gesturing to the groups of Brawley citizens standing along the park on J Street.

Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley participants were running back and forth making sure to pet every horse they could get their hands on while holding up a sign for the riders during the third annual Cattle Call Kickoff Horse Ride on Thursday evening, Nov. 2. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Brawley continues to improve and add to the Cattle Call Jamboree itinerary, and the new horse ride was an additional way to bring the festivities to people on a more personal level, with this one-on-one opportunity event.

Mayor Nava was seen connecting with the community during one of the frequent stops and briefly chatted with observing locals about a variety of topics. He waved and was reminding citizens, “Come out for the Jamboree events this week to celebrate the rodeo!”

Brawley will be busy with the annual Cattle Call Jamboree events for the next two weeks. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned rodeo comes to town Nov. 10 through 12, marking the last stop for the brave cowboys competing to go to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas next month. This year marks the 67th annual Rodeo Jamboree hosted by The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley.

“We’re all excited and this is just the kickoff event,” Nava said.

“We’re just going to have a good time tonight, and we want the community to come out and have a blast with us,” he shared while sitting atop his chestnut-colored horse for the evening, Comanche.

Cattle Call Jamboree Events

The Cattle Call Kickoff Horse Ride ended with perfect sunset timing near the Mega Mixer Event at Inferno just as festivities were beginning. On Saturday, Nov. 4, friends and family will gather in their cowboy boots and hats, ready to eat at the Chili Cook-Off and Rib Contest. The block party in the center of town will feature groups competing for the trophy and bragging rights as winner of the competition for the next year.

Later in the week, join the biggest party of the year, dancing on Main Street for Mariachi Night on Wednesday, Nov. 8. A variety of more than 65 vendors will be at the event, including many food and snack vendors, small businesses, local groups and more, as well as the famous beer gardens. Traditional Mexican music and dancing performances by local talented groups and individuals will be ongoing at the mid-week party in the Plaza as well.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, the Chuckwagon Breakfast will begin at 5 a.m. at South Plaza Park in Brawley for the early birds looking to open their rodeo weekend with a full breakfast in the community area before watching the Cattle Call Parade commence at 9 a.m.

Brawley’s pride and joy event of the year, the Cattle Call Rodeo, will be nighttime performances on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11 and a matinee on Sunday, Nov. 12. Tickets can be purchased here.