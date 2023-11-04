FOOTBALL: Mistakes End Season for Calexico Bulldogs 

CALEXICO — It was a common theme all season for the Calexico High School football team — play a clean game and win, turn the ball over and lose.

The latter seemed to be the case more often times than not late in the season as the Bulldogs (5-6 overall) lost six of their last seven games, including their 37-21 loss to Escondido in the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV opening-round playoff game at Ward Field in Calexico on Friday, Nov. 3.

“It really is the story of our whole season,” said Fernando Solano, the Bulldogs’ fourth-year head coach. “We constantly shoot ourselves in the foot and you just can’t do that and expect to win games.”

Calexico High School junior quarterback Sean Torres (5) launches a pass down field during the Bulldogs’ 37-21 loss to Escondido in the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoffs at Ward Field in Calexico on Friday, Nov. 3. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Against the ninth-seeded Cougars, Calexico got on the scoreboard first with a 1-yard quarterback sneak from junior Bobby Montejano for the quick 6-0 lead. Senior running back Luis Alcala keyed the Montejano touchdown with a 60-yard sprint to get the Bulldogs inside the Escondido 10-yard line.

Escondido responded with a touchdown to take a 7-6 lead, then the mistakes started to make their appearance.

After the touchdown, the Cougars kicked the ball short and nobody from Calexico got the ball, allowing Escondido to take possession with a short field. That led to a 14-6 Cougars’ lead.

A fumble inside their own 10-yard line gave Escondido another short field that they capitalized on and built a 21-6 first-quarter lead.

“It was a turnover fiasco. And it happened quick,” Solano said. “We were making so many mistakes and we couldn’t get out of our own way.”

The score remained 21-6 at halftime and both teams would get third-quarter touchdowns, making it 27-13 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs’ second-half touchdowns came courtesy of a 75-yard kickoff return from senior Andrew Rivera and a 4-yard touchdown run from Alcala.

Escondido controlled the clock in the fourth quarter, not letting Calexico get enough possessions to make a serious comeback.

“They (Escondido) did a good job of picking up first downs and keeping things moving to not let us get the ball back,” Solano said. “We just gave them great field position all night with our mistakes.”

The victory moves the Cougars into the Division IV quarterfinals where they will face top-seeded Mount Miguel of Spring Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

Calexico High senior running back Luis Alcala (11) is lifted in the air after scoring a rushing touchdown during the Bulldogs’ 37-21 loss to Escondido in the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoffs at Ward Field in Calexico on Friday, Nov. 3. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Friday’s Other Games

Imperial, 16 (Home)

Valley Center, 14

Central, 14 (Home)

Eastlake, 13

Brawley, 21

Bishop’s, 23 (Home)

Southwest (El Centro), 20

Sweetwater, 44 (Home)

Calipatria, 6

Tri-City Christian, 35 (Home)