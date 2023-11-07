Calls for Caution on Lithium Dominate Comite Civico Summit

EL CENTRO — A forum meant to showcase the strides local community-based organizations are making to ensure the environmental health and justice of the region seemed to focus more on delivering words of caution than celebrating local advancements with panels dominated by information regarding Imperial County’s uncertain water and lithium extraction futures.

Comite Civico del Valle hosted its 12th annual two-day Environmental Health Leadership Summit on Thursday, Nov. 2 and Friday, Nov. 3 at Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse west of El Centro.

Despite the summit’s removed location and attendance dominated by community leaders and stakeholders, Christian Torres, Comite Civico special projects manager, said the summit is hosted with all the community in mind.

“This year, we felt the camaraderie between organizers, advocates, state agencies, local government representatives, academics, and community members from across Imperial Valley,” Torres said. “We really make an effort to ensure that the agenda for the summit is accessible to everyone that comes, because everyone deserves to have access to information that will empower them to be community leaders.”

Panelists for “Lithium Valley: Programmatic Environmental Impact Report” session voice key environmental and social concerns regarding direct lithium extraction efforts in Imperial County during the 12th annual Environmental Health Leadership Summit on Thursday, Nov. 2 and Friday, Nov. 3 at Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse west of El Centro. | JUAN VALENCIA PHOTO

In an attempt to highlight local community empowerment, the summit’s first presentation was handed over to Comite Civico’s Youth Environmental Health Internship program graduates Ashley Havens and Terry Partida Rodriguez, students and advocates who spoke of their hopes and dreams for Imperial County.

The most hopeful remarks of the first day of the summit came from these young leaders spearheading environmental health efforts within their communities, who acknowledged systemic and environmental challenges but voiced their desire to continue educating themselves and fighting for Imperial Valley’s residents.

Following the “Youth and Climate in the Imperial Valley” panel’s remarks, panels followed with a large focus on the current two big state projects developing in the county: Lithium Valley, a proposed development near Salton Sea based on the potential of direct lithium extraction in the region, and Community Economic Resilience Fund (CERF), the $600 million state investment for disinvested communities which has now been rebranded as California Jobs First.

With the focus on environmental health, panels for the most part zoomed in specifically on tools and methods useful in the fight for environmental and social justice, such as community benefits agreements, which are contracts prepared by grassroots organizations and community members specifically meant to demand and ensure equity and justice in big state developments — information that is crucial for community members to be aware of in preparation for Lithium Valley.

However, per Torres’ own words, the true main highlight of the summit came in the form of the third panel on day one: “Lithium Valley: Programmatic Environmental Impact Report.” This panel consisted of speakers amplifying key concerns and community perspectives regarding the direct lithium extraction efforts developing in the county and their potential environmental effects.

Community leaders, stakeholders, policymakers and others attend the 12th annual Environmental Health Leadership Summit on Thursday, Nov. 2 and Friday, Nov. 3 at Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse west of El Centro. | COURTESY PHOTO

Vivian Perez, executive director of Imperial Valley organization, Raizes, presented a general survey that, according to her findings, showed there is general excitement for Lithium Valley from the perspective of residents. Later, however, Jared Naimark, California mining organizer working for Earthworks, in turn presented his report, in partnership with Comite Civico del Valle, titled “Environmental Justice In California’s Lithium Valley,” meant to inform Imperial County residents on the potential negative impacts that direct lithium extraction could pose for our communities, with overbearing water use and further degradation of the Salton Sea being key concerns.

“This is another step forward in making sure our community understands the potential impacts of direct lithium extraction from geothermal brine,” CCV’s Torres said of the report.

Indeed, the findings in Naimark’s report seemed to represent the biggest concerns for our community with regards to the state development of lithium extraction. Debbie Salas, a member of the Niland Chamber of Commerce, one of the communities closest to where lithium extraction is being proposed, echoed the report’s concerns in a comment she gave after the panel, offering a retort to Raizes’ findings that the community is “excited” for lithium extraction.

“Nobody’s going to want to go live in Niland,” Salas said against the claims that Lithium Valley is a project full of uniform excitement. “We need to clean up Niland. We need help!”

This was the most direct comment expressed from a community member throughout the summit, offering a bleak statement of detachment between the environmental fights being fought and the little results some community members are truly seeing.

Christian Torres of Comite Civico del Valle Inc. (from left), Juan Valencia of Imperial Valley Equity & Justice Coalition, Brigette Browning of San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council and Arcela Nuñez-Alvarez of Universidad Popular voice their concerns with state deadlines and outreach challenges for “Community Economic Resilience Fund: Southern Border Region” during the 12th annual Environmental Health Leadership Summit on Thursday, Nov. 2 and Friday, Nov. 3 at Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse west of El Centro. | COURTESY PHOTO

One of the remaining panels, “Community Economic Resilience Fund: Southern Border Region,” similarly highlighted more challenges than successes regarding the “historic” state investment from Gov. Newsom meant to transform our local disinvested communities. Members of Comite Civico del Valle, Imperial Valley Equity & Justice Coalition, San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council, and San Diego’s Universidad Popular, all co-conveners working on CERF in the Southern Border Region, expressed that the race against the state’s deadlines has complicated the ability to truly convene our community and address their concerns in a truly equitable and transformative way.

Though remarks of hope and resilience were also given from big political names such as U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Coachella, and Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, on both days of the summit, the event remained an important statement on all the work that remains to be done in order to ensure true environmental justice for our community.

As far as the message that Comite Civico hoped to deliver with this event, Torres was in agreement that the summit’s presentation and finds are only a component, which now community-based organizations and the community have a responsibility to continue working on.

“This year’s theme is Lithium Valley and the environment around it, such as the Salton Sea and the Colorado River, and the programs working to improve the issues around them are ripe for being informed by the public,” he said. “The message of the summit is: Get involved in the process, and make your voice heard.”