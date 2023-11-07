Green & Gold Hall Inducts New Members for ’23

HOLTVILLE — A woman with a head for numbers and a heart to help others. A three-sport athlete who became an ER doctor. A big name in local agriculture who was an even bigger presence in youth sports. A man of God who helped provide COVID treatment for those in need. A Holtville FFA super star at home and throughout the state.

Those are just a few things that can be said about this year’s five inductees into the Holtville High School Green and Gold Hall of Fame.

The 17th annual Green and Gold Hall of Fame ceremony is set for Saturday, Nov. 18 in Pioneers’ Museum in Imperial and will see Holtville daughters and sons the late Lucie Bryant and the late James “Jim” Kearns, Dr. Bevan Johnson, M.D., Pastor Richard Moore and Melanie Orozco inducted alongside other noted alumni.

The event put on by the Hall of Fame Committee will also mark the Teacher of the Year awards and a special presentation of rings for Holtville High’s 2023 CIF-San Diego Section Division II champion and CIF Southern California Regional Division IV champion softball team and the presentation of rings for the three-time CIF-San Diego Section Division IV champion wrestling team.

“It is wonderful to be associated with the Green and Gold Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame continues to support the students and community of Holtville through many activities that are supported by students, parents, educators, and community-minded individuals. The continued support is deeply appreciated,” said Margie Stacey, one of the officers and co-chairperson of the Green and Gold Hall of Fame Committee.

The all-volunteer Green and Gold Hall of Fame organization — whose officers include co-chairperson Marv Wood and secretary Arleta Aguirre in addition to Stacey — has the primary objectives to provide additional resources to Holtville High School in support of the John A. Kirchenbauer Sports Complex and to provide scholarships for outstanding Holtville High School students and athletes through fundraising efforts throughout the year.

This year’s inductees include two Holtville icons who passed away before they could be honored in person — Lucie Bryant died on June 14 of this year and Jim Kearns died on Aug. 26, 2022.

Lucie Bryant

Born in Brush Creek, Arkansas, on July 1, 1938, Lucie grew up in Holtville, graduating from Holtville High School in 1956. She began her life in crunching numbers doing accounting work for the Holtville Ice Co. during her senior year in High School and started working there full-time after she graduated.

Lucie married Jim Bryant on Oct. 6, 1956, and they had a daughter, Terri Spangler. Lucie went on to work as an accountant for produce-related companies from 1955 until the mid-1990s.

Lucie believed in the importance of having good college opportunities close to home so that graduates of Holtville High School could stay local and put their education on training to work at home. To that end, she was instrumental in setting up the Howard and Jewel Vencill Nursing Scholarship in 2017, a four-year commitment to a Holtville High School graduating senior.

In later years, she could be seen at the Hall of Fame John Kirchenbauer Golf Tournament, signing in the golfers, selling raffle tickets, receiving and receipting the money, and always true to her accounting background, balancing the receipt book.

Lucie was a lifelong member of the Little Valley Primitive Baptist Church. She spent the last two and a half years living in Murrieta, close to her daughter, Terri, and grandson, Christian.

James “Jim” Kearns

Jim Kearns graduated from Holtville High School in 1966, where he lettered in baseball and basketball and was awarded the Hoyle Priest Memorial Award for most outstanding athlete.

After graduation he attended Imperial Valley College in 1969, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam as an air traffic controller. In 1972 he was discharged from the Army and returned to Holtville.

Jim coached both Little League and Babe Ruth baseball in Holtville from 1972 to 1989. In 1989 the Babe Ruth All Stars won the Southern California State Babe Ruth tournament in Pasadena.

In 2001, Jim purchased Veg Cool, a produce cooling and cold storage facility, in Holtville and ran that business until he died in August 2022.

Jim loved coaching and watching his son, Kevin, play sports through his school years in Holtville. He also loved watching and supporting Kevin coach the local girls’ softball teams throughout the years. He and Kevin formed a local travel softball team in 2009 and he was instrumental in helping local female student-athletes continue their education at the college level by means of assisting them in obtaining softball scholarships.

Dr. Bevan Johnson

Bevan Johnson is a 2008 graduate of Holtville High, where he played all four years of football, basketball, and track and field. He was an active member of the yearbook club and Pep Club along with other activities in and around the high school. He graduated as salutatorian of his class.

Bevan went to San Diego State University, where he earned a degree in biology with minors in chemistry and religious studies in 2012. He later became passionate about medicine and business, leading him to a master’s in global science from the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine. From 2015 to 2020 he moved to Texas to attend Texas A&M University and earned both a Master’s in Business Administration and Doctorate in Medicine.

Bevan completed his three years of residency training at one of the top and oldest emergency medicine residency programs in the nation at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. He served multiple years as co-chair of the Leadership in Emergency Medicine program, initiated formalized recruitment processes for residents, and was awarded the “Best Definition of Legacy” honor for his contributions and impact on the program. He actively participated in research and presented at the American College of Emergency Physicians national conference. He now practices as an attending emergency physician in Sacramento.

Bevan is married to Allie Johnson. Together, they are raising two daughters, Kylah and Sadie. They’ve established their home close to Allie’s family in Northern California and look forward to further expanding their family. They make it a point to annually visit the Imperial Valley, where Bevan’s parents, Michael and Audrey Johnson, continue to reside. He remains close to all four of his siblings.

Pastor Richard Moore

Pastor Richard Moore, his wife, Tammy, and their daughter, Mandy, arrived in Holtville on Feb. 13, 1981 at the invitation of what is now called Trinity Baptist Church to become its pastor.

Holtville is where Pastor Moore and his wife have raised Mandy and added to their family with three boys, Josh, Caleb and Drew, who were all born in Brawley but grew up here in Holtville.

Richard Moore has pastored the same church for nearly 43 years, which he says has been his form of service to his community — through the church.

“I have had the opportunity to pray at and bless many events here in the city. I have spoken at over 35 Holtville High School baccalaureate services. Right now, our church helps the Fellowship of Christian Athletes to host a weekly breakfast for many of the Holtville teams and their coaches providing a hot meal for all the athletes and a devotional time as well,” Pastor Moore wrote.

Pastor Moore’s church has an AWANA program that can feed more than 100 hungry people while also ministering to their spiritual needs. With the help of John and Susie Hawk and other youth workers and local Holtville dentist Gayle and Nita Cheatwood, Pastor Moore’s church has helped more than 100 young people go on mission trips to places like Mexico, Haiti, China and Thailand.

Moore has worked with Dr. George Fareed and Dr. Bryan Tyson to enable people in Holtville, the Imperial Valley and the Mexicali Valley during the pandemic to be able to get early COVID treatment through their COVID-19 Project.

Melanie Orozco

Melanie Orozco is a 2022 graduate of Holtville High School who served as a four-year member of the Holtville FFA chapter. Melanie was an active member of the Holtville cheer team, where she ultimately served as captain. She was also a member of California Scholarship Federation.

During her time at Holtville High, she was a three-year officer with the Holtville FFA where she further served as sentinel, secretary, and ultimately president. Her favorite memories include her time spent with her advisers, Lindsay Cox (Honorary American FFA Degree Recipient) and Jennifer Sutter (Arizona State FFA Reporter).

Melanie went on to serve as the 2022-2023 California State FFA Reporter that brought recognition to the city of Holtville. During her time as the State FFA Reporter, she presented information and served the 100,000 FFA members across California as well as agriculture industry leaders and government officials.

Getting elected to state FFA office is a challenging and highly regarded accomplishment. During her time, Melanie advocated to many students and spoke proudly of being a Holtville native. Melanie’s accomplishment of serving as State FFA Reporter is truly a once in a lifetime type of accomplishment for the school and community of Holtville.