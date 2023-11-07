Thanksgiving is racing around the corner. If you can read this sentence, you have left 130 million Americans behind. Be grateful, very grateful.

I nearly wept when I read the data that resulted from the latest survey on America’s literacy rates. As a guest on Dr. Phil recently stated, 130 million can’t read the instructions that come with a blender or even their TV set. If you can, be grateful.

Be grateful that you attended a school funded with our taxes, taught by seriously underpaid, underappreciated teachers in overcrowded classrooms where these professionals remained evenings and nights, hours after the school-bell rang and you went home. They went home, too, to prepare lesson plans and spent sleepless hours grading your homework, going over your classwork to find out which tidbits of information you missed, what knowledge you lacked. Then they tried to find ways to make sure you did not fall behind in their class. Be grateful you had those teachers.

Everyone feared “strict” teachers, feared, that is, until the moment one aced a test! This strict teacher demanded accountability. This teacher made you, the student, responsible for grasping the info necessary to survive in our culture, to deposit it inside your head, made you responsible for kick-starting your curiosity to harvest the knowledge awaiting in page after page of a textbook or an assigned reading. Some of you offered resistance. I hope not with the force designed to imprison you along with the 130 million who get by in our culture and can barely function as breadwinners and citizens of a democracy. If at all.

Be grateful those teachers, professional and otherwise, challenged you to make the best version of yourself.

Be grateful that you have the skills and ability to glean information from newspapers, magazines, books, etc., and when you bow over Thanksgiving dinner in that moment of silence think of your fellows without your skills whose minds tend to fill with superstitious nonsense peddled by demagogues of all stripes. You see, these demagogues understand the fears and insecurity bred by semi-literacy and ignorance. They try to fill the gaps created by fear and hopelessness with their brand of pseudo-optimism, with empty promises — in the main design to keep one ignorant and in their thrall. They use the uncomfortable chains of insecurity to lead one, turning such chains into leashes to drag the 130 million down dark, cultish roads.

I am grateful that the resentment impulse evolution deposited in my simian brain detests and defies those demagogues, for they would enslave us all if we allowed them. They seek and prey upon the ignorant and illiterate that cross their paths; they seek to dismantle, if not destroy our learning institutions so that our halls of learning become halls of mediocrity and ignorance.

They seek to restore ignorance and superstition, to pave the way for dictators and autocrats who promise to deliver us all to a “promised land.”

I am grateful I am not buying it. Be grateful that in your family and friends you have a close-knit community that won’t let you fall by the wayside, won’t let you succumb to fears bred by ignorance.

Be grateful that our community generates so many community-minded organizations and individuals who extend the hand of love and brotherhood to help each other. We have food banks, behavioral and public health departments, and yet others dedicated to violence prevention and shelters.

Be grateful you don’t have to walk mile after mile in snowstorms and pouring rain to access these groups. Some are a phone call away, always willing to lend you a sympathetic ear, even a shoulder to cry on for solace. Be grateful you don’t have to suffer alone or in silence.

Be grateful they exist to help you get back on your feet.

I see a good Thanksgiving ahead for many of us. I am grateful for this.

Be well.

Carlos Acuña of El Centro is an attorney.