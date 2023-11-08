Lithium Valley Could Bring 58K-81K Jobs: Consulates to Supes

EL CENTRO — The Lithium Valley. A new hope expected to bring impoverished Imperial County some relief is also being predicted to bring from 58,700 to 81,900 blue and white collar jobs, according to the estimates of planning consulates working with the county.

Brian Mooney, principal with Rick Engineering Co. of San Diego, who oversees urban planning and environmental planning programs, along with Senior Planner and Project Manager Shannon Baer were at the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday morning, Nov. 7 to give the board an update on the Lithium Valley Land Use Alternatives Memorandum.

In fall 2022, the project was launched and data collection was initiated to look at all the conditions within the area considered Lithium Valley, the more than 51,000 acres where direct lithium extraction is expected to take place near the southeastern end of the Salton Sea. Land use alternatives were explored in preparation of a preferred alternative, which Mooney said helped open the scope that prepares for the Lithium Valley Specific Plan.

“We are looking for the draft of the specific plan to be completed in early 2024 and I am anticipating sometime around March,” Mooney said. “Then the draft specific plan will also allow us to finish and complete a draft environmental impact report and we are looking for public reviews to start sometime in the spring of 2024.”

The Lithium Valley Specific Plan will be used to plot land use designations for the development of industrial, manufacturing, logistics, and ancillary uses that occur on top of lithium extraction and geothermal in the 51,785-acre Lithium Valley region, according to Imperial County Planned and Development Services.

Mooney said he hopes to have the Imperial County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors revise the details of the final Specific Plan by fall 2024.

Senior Planner Baer talked about how three general alternatives were looked at with each of the alternatives having between 70 million to 80 million square feet of industrial, manufacturing, and logistics buildings.

The first alternative has a north-south orientation that focuses more on manufacturing. There would be a conceptual rail spur that would go north and south right off English Road with an industry transportation hub terminus there and a commercial hub at the intersection of Sinclair Road and Highway 111.

The second alternative would be more of an east to west orientation with more of a balanced manufacturing with logistics focus. There would be two commercial hubs, one in Niland, the other in Calipatria, and the rail spur would be an east-west orientation along Sinclair Road.

The third alternative would be more of a mix of the first two with a wholesale and focus toward green industrial and manufacturing. The rail spur would also be east to west with a transportation hub intended for goods exchange between rail and commercial trucking.

“Most of the feedback first and foremost were how many jobs and what sectors? Are these going to be short term or long-term jobs? Are there any physical, age, or educational barriers with those jobs?” Baer asked rhetorically.

An estimated 58,727 blue and white collar jobs would result under the preferred alternative and between 68,533 to 81,930 blue and white collar jobs would result under the other three alternatives, according to the Rick Engineering presentation.

Other feedback came from the technical advisory groups and agencies like Imperial Irrigation District to consider protecting species and their habitat, wetlands and ag drains.

Water consumption was a concern brought up by the supervisors. “What do you think the water use will be,” District 5 Supervisor John Hawk, who is a career farmer.

“There really is a formulaic process to looking at water usage. We calculate so many square feet and what’s the water use associated with that,” Mooney said.

The estimate, according to Mooney’s presentation, is between 124,000 acre-foot to 144,000 acre-feet per year.

“We know we will ultimately have to have a whole series of new public service systems. Sewer service and water treatment will have to be built into the plan. Probably some sort of special district,” Mooney said. “It won’t have to be in the immediate phase, but in later phases this type of development will have to be added.”

Public Benefit Program, Solar Power Plants

County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa requested an approval of guidelines to amend the solar power plants public benefit program. He was asking the amendments to be raised to $600 per farmland acre and $450 per non-farmland project acre and that payments be annually adjusted to an increase of 2.5 percent and that the Public Service Benefits Funds be administered by the county of Imperial.

It wasn’t available how much the increases would affect how much the county receives from the solar companies in dollar amounts.

The board approved 4-0 with Supervisor Hawk abstaining.

A Century in Business

A 100-year anniversary resolution honoring Vessey & Company of Holtville was declared by the Board of Supervisors. The pioneering spirit of the agricultural innovating family was honored along with all the families that have assisted the Vessey family throughout the years, according to the county resolution.

Presentation and Update on AB 617

Belen Lopez, Air Pollution Control District Officer, updated the county board on local efforts tied to Assembly Bill 617, community air-pollution mitigation work. Some $25 million has been received for projects in two different rounds for the El Centro-Heber-Calexico corridor in the last five years.

School electric bus replacements, paving projects, urban-greening projects and school air-filtration projects were allocated in round one. Round two had electric bus replacements and electric vehicle-charging infrastructure projects.

The North End community progress for the Brawley-Calipatria-Westmorland corridor, which is in its first year, has been allocated $3.75 million, Lopez said.

The North End AB 617 community committee will be having its first meeting with approved members this month. The committee will consist of nine primary members with six alternates.