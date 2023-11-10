Popular Mariachi Night Brings Out Music Lovers

DELFINO MATUS VIDEO

BRAWLEY — Hundreds of people united by a shared appreciation for mariachi music and folklorico dancing gathered in downtown Brawley for a magical night under the stars, where beer, corridos and carne asada tacos abound.

The famous Cattle Call Mariachi Night held on Main Street’s Plaza Park on Wednesday, Nov. 8 marked the halfway point in Cattle Call week as families and friends at times were shoulder to shoulder filling the park to hear the upbeat rhythms of the music and dancers, people from all walks of life come together to celebrate this cultural tradition.

The Imperial Valley’s best “Tejanas,” or cowboy hats, were on full display at Mariachi Night, as were the oversized trophy belt buckles that every bona fide cowboy must wear. Of course, boots were stomping all over Main Street.

“This event is a staple of Brawley. It has been going on for years and it is only getting better. Mariachi Night brings the Hispanic aspect of Cattle Call out,” said Richard Torres of Imperial, who was behind a vendor booth working the event. “It brings the community together. You see your friends, your coworkers and people you don’t always get to see. It all happens in one night with thousands of people here.”

Crowds sit in lawn chairs under blankets by the dozens and hundreds more stand out of frame to take in the music and festivities of the annual Cattle Call Mariachi Night in Brawley on Wednesday, Nov. 8. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“I am enjoying myself. There is a lot of people, lots of booths, a lot of friendly faces. It is a nice event,” said William Preciado of Brawley, who came out to enjoy the festivities. “I have been coming to this event since 2008 and my favorite part is seeing the familiar faces, and the food is nice. I really enjoy the music also.”

Two performance stages were placed at the opposite ends of Main Street and Plaza Streets.

Alex Salazar of Brawley munches down on a taco at the Cattle Call Mariachi Night in Brawley on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Food vendors were just as plentiful as the music and dancing. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

On the western side of the street was the stage set up as the “Folklorico Stage,” where dancers of all ages stomped their boots and waved their dresses. Brawley Union High School Folklorico, Las Damas de Aztlan, Sunshine Folklorico, Las Flores del Valle, and Danza Mexico performed.

The most well-known folklorico dance was the “Jarabe Tapatio,” the Mexican hat dance, as the men waved their handkerchiefs and the women rhythmically swirled and swished their skirts. BUHS Folklorico and some of the other groups each did their own engaging version as excited crowds filled with family, friends and community members took photographs and captured video of the dancers.

The eastern side of the street was the main stage set up as the “Mariachi Stage.” The night was made for mariachi music, and hundreds of attendees brought their chairs and blankets to set up in front of the stage waiting to hear their favorite “rancheras, corridos y mas” belted out by the talented. The crowd was enthusiastic as it cheered, danced, and sang along as the mariachis began to play the traditional Mexican songs. People of all ages were swaying and twirling to the music, clearly having a great time.

“Every year this event gets better. We come every year, and it is very well organized. We have been coming for about eight years,” Cesar Agredano of Imperial said in Spanish. “The music and mariachi, they always have different groups and the environment it creates is good.”

Mariachi Acero del Valle, the main attraction of the evening, performs for a packed audience at the Plaza at the annual Cattle Call Mariachi Night in Brawley on Wednesday, Nov. 8. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

The music started with the Brawley Union High School Music Club’s Grupo Maximo Distinto. Lead singer Santiago Monge commanded attention as he and his band started out with “La Cara Sucia” by Adan Romero to the delight of many. His performance was spot on and drew cheers from the early arriving crowd.

The next group that took to the stage was Mariachi Acero del Valle. Well known in Imperial County, the group is renowned for their traditional Mexican music and has a large following. Mariachi Acero del Valle was met with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd as they performed with 11-year-old sensation Allison Segoviano of Calexico.

Santiago Monge, lead singer for Grupo Maximo Distinto, serenades the crowd as he warms them up for the mariachis to come at the Cattle Call Mariachi Night in Brawley on Wednesday, Nov. 8. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

The final performer of the night was Mariachi Estrella, which showcased the talents of several local vocalists, a highlight of the annual Mariachi Night. Natividad Garcia of Brawley, for one, was nervous but was able to get through his ballad and had people in awe of his vocal talents. Mariachi Estrella sent the crowd home having experienced an unforgettable mix of rancheras, corridos, and huapangos. One such moment was when the crowd danced and sang word for word and all in unison to the classic by Vicente Fernandez, “El Rey.”

All the vendors were sandwiched in between the two stages on both sides of Main Street. The food vendors had the air filled with the aroma of carne asada and fish tacos and tamales. Hot fresh churros, steaming hot coctel de elote (Mexican street corn in a cup), and of course, kettle corn were to be had. There was lots of Cattle Call merchandise for sale as were many information booths like the city of Brawley Public Works and the county of Imperial. The lines were long but well worth the wait as everybody got what they wanted, and The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley organized yet another successful Cattle Call Week event.

“All the people having a good time eating good food and dancing, it is awesome. I live for this. I have been coming to this event for the last five years,” said Patty Kopka of Holtville, owner of PK’s Hand Pop Kettle Corn and Lemon Shakers and a vendor at the event. “I love Cattle Call and its people.”